Valorant’s newest sniper rifle Outlaw revealed in skin showcase leak

A new gun is coming to Valorant called Outlaw, according to screenshots from a now-deleted skin showcase of the Valiant Hero skin bundle.

Valorant is getting its first new gun, according to a leaked still of the game’s menu. In a Chinese showcase of the Valiant Hero skin bundle, the buy menu for the game had a third sniper rifle in the menu. The video has since been deleted.

The new gun, named Outlaw in the menu, will be the first new weapon added to Valorant. Gun additions in tactical FPS games like Valorant usually change the in-game economy and meta.

According to the screenshot, the sniper costs 2,400 credits and will supposedly be a mid-tier gun as it is more expensive than the Marshal but cheaper than the Operator.

Riot Games has not confirmed or denied that a new gun is coming to Valorant at the time of writing.

Valorant launched in 2020 and has featured the same stable number of weapons at 18 including melee. The game has four rifles to choose from, five pistols, and then two weapons apiece across its submachine gun, shotgun, and machine gun categories.

The addition of Outlaw would be the first mid-level gun in the primary weapon category that isn’t a rifle. The sniper rifle class is currently used as a budget or a luxury option. The Marshal is useful in the early rounds and is a good budget option on low-buy rounds thanks to its powerful headshots.

The Operator, on the other hand, is the most expensive gun in the game and can be very powerful in the right hands.

Outlaw will presumably be an upgrade from the Marshall and used in half-buy or full-buy scenarios, akin to the Guardian rifle. However, the Guardian only costs 2,250 credits and also has strong headshots.

Valorant fans will just have to wait and see what Riot has in store for them with the new gun Outlaw as more information has yet to come.