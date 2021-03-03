Valorant Error Code 39: What it is and how to fix it - Dexerto

Valorant Error Code 39 is one of the most notorious in the title. Here’s everything that you need to know, including what it is and how to fix it.

If you’ve spent any time in Valorant, you’ll likely have come across Valorant Error Code 39. One of the most common bugs in Riot Games’ flagship FPS, it’s become incredibly frustrating for players affected by it.

So let’s try and clear things up a bit and help you understand exactly what Error 39 is.

What is Valorant Error Code 39

In short, Error 39 is associated with an inability to connect to the Valorant servers. From here, the game will likely kick you out in response.

Most of the time, however, the issue is on Riot Games’ side. An inability to connect is due to the fact that Valorant’s servers are completely down either for fixing or because of a crash.

This happens most often when either a new Episode or Act drops, or if there’s a new Patch. Additionally if there’s an issue that has stemmed from a new update, the game may show Error 39 as Riot go in to try and work out the problem.

How to fix Valorant Error 39

Unfortunately, Error 39 isn’t something that’s always fixable on your end. The good news is that your computer isn’t about to explode, but the bad news is that it’s in Riot’s hands now.

The first thing you want to do is double-check the server status. Riot Games has a dedicated tool to do this with, and it’s a good way to get some peace of mind.

If it turns out the servers are down, you’ll simply have to wait until the devs have carried out the relevant maintenance. It’s always worth checking the official Twitter account to see if there’s any signs of the game going back online.

So while it can be frustrating to be the last one to jump onto Future Earth when a new Agent’s dropped, there isn’t much you can do. Riot jump on server issues pretty quickly, so don’t worry, you’ll be back to popping heads in no time.