 Valorant's Knife in line for Episode 2 buffs as devs tackle players' concerns - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant’s Knife in line for Episode 2 buffs as devs tackle players’ concerns

Published: 25/Feb/2021 8:24

by Andrew Amos
Omen knifing Cypher on Bind in Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Episode 2

The Knife in Valorant is the most useless weapon, in more ways than one. As player frustration around the melee weapon increases, Riot are looking at tackling those concerns with a series of buffs in Valorant Episode 2 and beyond.

In Valorant, the knife only serves one purpose to players right now ⁠— to run fast. The game’s only melee weapon is the worst in the game. It’s clunky to use, doesn’t do much damage, and doesn’t even give bonus Creds for a kill like CS:GO’s knife.

There’s basically no reason to pull out the knife unless you’re looking to move around the map fast. Even Riot is aware of these problems, addressing them in a February 24 blog post.

“Our knife is a bit of a meme right now. It’s serving the purpose of either psychological-driven kills on unaware opponents or a last resort when out of ammo—but it’s rarely a decent (or reliable) choice to use in any other situation,” weapons designer Nicholas Smith admitted.

“The hitbox is static, unintuitive, and only active for a very brief period of time. This leads to frustration and confusion when combined with visuals that imply the knife does damage during the entire slash motion.”

However, the devs are looking at ways to bring the Knife up to scratch, such as cleaning up the animation and the hitbox. However, they believe the Knife shouldn’t be a “critical part” of the game.

“We don’t think it should ever be the best choice in a fight, but we would like to make it feel better to use by improving its reliability and hit satisfaction, as well as allowing it to be a viable (but not necessary) weapon choice in some situations.”

Hivemind melee in Valorant.
Riot Games
Riot are looking at improving the Knife’s hit registration among other issues.

Buffs were initially planned for when Escalation was released, but they were delayed due to time constraints. Instead, the devs are now looking into the future to give the Knife a buff. That could be in Episode 2, or perhaps a little further down the line.

“We hope to come back in the future and give the knife a closer look and the love it deserves—we just need to figure out when it makes the most sense.”

Pokemon

Pokemon Go March 2021 5-star Raids: Landorus, Tornadus, Thundurus, more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 12:40 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 12:47

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go March 5-star Raids
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s March 2021 5-star Raids have been announced, with the Therian Formes making their debuts. Players will not want to miss out on this month’s epic boss battles including Mega Evolutions. 

Fans of Pokemon Black & White will have a busy month ahead of them in March as the game’s Legendary trio Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus – also known as the Forces of Nature – are making appearances in Go’s five-star raids.

That’s not all there is to look forward to, as Therian Forme Tornadus and Therian Forme Thundurus will also be making their Pokemon Go debuts. Here is everything you need to know about when you can take on the epic batch of monsters.

Screenshot of Forces of Nature Legendaries in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go will get Therian Formes with Season of Legends this March.

Pokemon Go March 2021 5-star Raids

March’s first 5-star Raid will kick-off with Incarnate Forme Landorus on Monday, March 1. This will be followed by Incarnate Forme Tornadus on Saturday, March 6. Then, Incarnate Forme Thundurus will appear on Thursday, March 11.

Gen V fans will no doubt be thrilled to see the Legendary trio return to 5-star Raids, and they’ll have a total of five days to take on each of them in their Incarnate Formes, with the potential for them to be Shiny.

Once the Incarnate Formes have had their turns, it’ll be time to make way for the Therian Formes. These powerful ‘mon are making their long-awaited Pokemon Go debuts in 5-star Raids, and they’re sure to be popular.

Therian Forme Thundurus will appear on Tuesday, March 16, and will be replaced by Therian Forme Tornadus on Tuesday, March 30. Therian Forme Landorus is then expected to debut in April. Below, we’ll go over the full Raid schedule.

March 2021 5-Star Raids schedule

  • Incarnate Forme Landorus: March 1, 8AM to March 6, 8AM local time
  • Incarnate Forme Tornadus: March 6, 8AM to March 11, 8AM local time.
  • Incarnate Forme Thundurus: March 11, 8AM to March 16, 10AM local time.
  • Therian Forme Thundurus: March 16, 10AM to March 30, 10AM local time.
  • Therian Forme Tornadus: Beginning on March 30, 10AM local time.

March 2021 Mega Evolution Raids schedule

  • Mega Blastoise, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Ampharos: March 1, 8AM through to March 16, 10AM local time.
  • Mega Houndoom, Mega Abomasnow, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon: Beginning March 16, 10AM.
Screenshot of Pokemon Go Landorus raid.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Forces of Nature trio will be the Pokemon Go 5-star raid bosses for March.

Mega Blastoise is always a fan-favorite in Raids, especially as beating it will earn you Mega Energy for your own Blastoise, and we’re sure fans will be excited to see who the “surprise” Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be.

These 5-star Raids and Mega Evolution Raids are part of the brand new Season of Legends, which kicks off on March 1, 2021. You can find out everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Season of Legends here.