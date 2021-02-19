Logo
Valorant

Valorant Escalation guide: tips & tricks for new TDM game mode

Published: 19/Feb/2021 0:03

by Andrew Amos
Valorant Escalation game mode
Riot Games / Dexerto

Share

Escalation is Valorant’s take on a Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, but for CS:GO players, it’d be reminiscent of Arms Race. With that in mind, read on to learn how to win more games in Escalation with a range of tips and tricks to stomp your foes.

Escalation is now the fourth major Valorant game mode. The TDM-style mode draws on elements of CS:GO to bring a whole lot of chaos and fun to the game.

If you want to jump into the action, we’ve got all the info you need to make sure your first game ⁠— and many others after it ⁠— are all wins. Well, that’s if you’ve got the aim at least.

How does Escalation work in Valorant?

If you ever played Gun Game or Arms Race in CS:GO, you’d get the gist of Escalation. It’s slightly different from those game modes, but the primary objective is the same: get kills, and swap guns when you do.

Instead of it being based around individuals, Escalation is a team game. You need to hit a set amount of kills with a certain weapon as a team. Then, you’ll progress onto a new weapon. Typically, the weapons will range from most deadly to least deadly, before ending with a final knife round.

It’s not just weapons too. It’s Agent abilities ⁠— so you could have to watch out for a million Shock Darts or Showstoppers flying your way too. Whoever gets to the final knife round and gets seven kills first wins.

Phoenix and Viper in Valorant Escalation
Riot Games
Stick to your guns: Play as a team, and play positions that suit your weapons.

Play as a team

It’s called Team Deathmatch for a reason, and in Escalation, you’ll win a lot more games if you play as a team. If you group up and attack as a ball, against most weapons that’ll serve you well. Just be mindful if Raze’s Showstopper or shotguns are in play, and adapt if needed.

If you play together, running around the map as a unit, you’ll win most of your fights at a five versus one or two enemies. It’s simple math.

Find areas of the map that work for your guns

Where you can really gain an advantage in Escalation is playing in the right parts of the maps for your gun. You don’t want to be using shotguns in Mid on Icebox ⁠— look towards holding down A Site.

If you position correctly around the map, you’ll give yourself the best chance of winning duels, and those small fights can ultimately win you the game.

Valorant Escalation final level
Riot Games
The final level will typically be a knife round, but sometimes other guns will be involved.

Remember to utilize health packs

Just like Deathmatch, enemies will drop health packs when they die. If you take damage in a fight, you can use it to top up. However, these health packs can also be the perfect bait. You can hold them, catching unsuspecting enemies looking for a heal.

If you take these three things into account, you’ll give yourself the best chance of winning a game. Obviously, having great aim and other core mechanics is even better, but the small one-percenters do add up.

Be sure to jump into Escalation as it’s only around for a limited time, but could be making a return permanently down the line!

Pokemon

Pokemon Go Pokemon Day Raid: date & time, Legendary bird trio, forget Frustration TM

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:32

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Moltres, Articuno,and Zapdos in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary with a special Pokemon Day Raid. The event will feature Legendary Bird trio Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Niantic surprised the Go community when they revealed that the mobile title will also celebrate Pokemon Day 2021 with a special Raid event featuring Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos.

The 25th anniversary celebration will not only feature Kanto’s bird Trio, but Team Rocket’s Leader Giovanni will also appear with a new Shadow Legendary. Here is everything we know.

Screenshot of Pokemon 25th anniversary logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Day 2021 will celebrate the series 25th anniversary.

Go Pokemon Day Raid date & time

While Pokemon Day officially kicks off on February 27 with a digital concert featuring Post Malone, Go is hosting its own celebration a day later on Sunday February 28 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM local time.

According to Niantic, the special Kanto-themed Raid is meant to close out the Pokemon Day weekend festivities. So fans looking forward to the celebrating the franchise’s milestone will have one final event to conclude everything.

The three-hour celebration will not only give players a chance to catch Gen I’s Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos in their rare Shiny form, but they will also be able to TM away Frustration from any Shadow Pokemon they have. Trainers will not want to miss out on this.

Screenshot of Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Shadow Pokemon can finally remove Frustration during the Pokemon Day raid event.

Go Pokemon Day Raid features

  • 5-star Raids: Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos.
  • Team Rocket Special Research: Giovanni will appear with a new Shadow Legendary.
  • Special Bundle:  The box can be picked up in the store and features three Remote Raid Passes.
  • Five free Remote Passes: Trainers can earn these by spinning PokeStops or Gyms during the event.
  • Forget Frustration: Players can use a Charged TM to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.
  • Boosted Spawn Rates: Team Rocket Grunts at PokeStops and Balloons.
Screenshot of Giovanni with Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Giovanni returns during the three-hour event with a new Shadow Legendary.

While not everyone may be thrilled with Gen I’s Legendary bird trio raids, the event will also finally allow Trainers to remove the pesky Frustration move that has been plaguing their Shadow ‘mon.

Players will also not want to miss out on finding Giovanni, as the Team Rocket Leader will now have a new Shadow Legendary – which we are sure will be insanely powerful.