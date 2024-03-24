Valorant dev gives disappointing update on replay system

Valorant’s Executive Producer, Anna Donlon, gave fans an unfortunate update about the coming replay system to Valorant.

In a press conference ahead of the Grand Finals of VCT Masters Madrid, the head of Valorant Anna Donlon reaffirmed to players that a replay system is coming, but could not commit to a release date.

Valorant players have been clamoring for a replay system in the Riot Games title almost since its launch. The game’s Valve counterpart, Counter-Strike, has a replay system that allows players to look back at matches from all angles and is a massive help to professional teams in creating strategies and countering opponents.

Riot has said from the beginning that a replay system is coming to the FPS game but hasn’t been forthcoming with details on its expected arrival.

“It is way more complicated to implement [a replay system] into Valorant than we wanted it to be. A lot of that has to do with optimizations that we made into the game before we even launched the game. So now that we are trying to dig into the systems and get that replay system online, it is really complicated,” Donlon said.

“It doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to do it. We are fully committed to doing it… I just don’t have an ETA.”

Donlon did not go into detail about why adding a replay system to the game is so complicated. Riot has been consistent since Valorant’s release about adding the much-requested feature into their game, but its lengthy development has caused some fans to lose their patience.

The Valorant EP, however, also said that the developer will give more updates about the system’s development in the future to keep the player base in the loop.