Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass leaked: all tiers, rewards

Valorant Episode 2 is around the corner, and that means the next battle pass is on its way, but a leaker has already spilled the beans on all its content, including all the tiers and rewards. Here’s everything we know so far.

Valorant Episode 1 has been a success, but now that it’s coming to an end after three long Acts, players are already looking forward to Episode 2. Naturally, that means leakers have been on the hunt for whatever details they can find, and it seems like they’ve hit the jackpot.

One leak has already unraveled a lot of information about Agent 14. Now, another one has gone a step further and discovered all the tiers and rewards in the upcoming battle pass.

Keep in mind, though, that the source is Russian. So, not all the names and descriptions are official. Instead, they’re a best-guess based on the images and videos provided. We’ll be sure to update them once more information is available.

Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass Tier List

Bulldog Weapon Metallic Green Weapon Skin Giraffe Gun Bling 10 Radianite Points Sports Car Player Card Bucky Graffiti Weapon Skin

Bonus: Phantom Player Card

Bonus: Player Title GG EZ Red Button Spray Dog Magnifying Glass Spray 10 Radianite Points Plant Growing Player Card Ghost Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin

Bonus: EP2 Gun Bling on Gun Shorty Player Card Shorty Spray 10 Radianite Points Salt Shaker Gun Bling Shorty Graffiti Spray

Bonus: Player Title

Bonus: 10 Radianite Points Spectre Metallic Green Weapon Skin Yoru ID Player Card Vibrant Eagle Totem Spray 10 Radianite Points Judge Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin

Bonus: C Spray Ghost Face Spray 10 Radianite Points Green Crab Gun Bling Bunny Eating Jam Spray Operator Graffiti Weapon Skin

Bonus: Winners and Losers Player Card

Bonus: 10 Radianite Points Love Heart Spray 10 Radianite Points Animated Robot Spray Ares Player Card Ares Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin

Bonus: Chinese Decorative Gun Bling Omen + Sage Player Card 10 Radianite Points Golden Demon Mask Gun Bling Breach Spray Guardian Metallic Green Weapon Skin

Bonus: 10 Radianite Points

Bonus: Player Title Thinking Spray Chrystal Mountain Dojo Gun Bling Psychedelic Player Card 10 Radianite Points Odin Graffiti Weapon Skin

Bonus: Triangle Eye Spray 10 Radianite Points Chill-Joy Player Card Hot Chilli Spray 140 Spray Phantom Metallic Green Weapon Skin

Bonus: Kingdom Gun Bling Animated Weapon Spray Shuriken Gun Bling Monolith City Player Card 10 Radianite Points Yellow and Black Knife

Bonus: Classic Metallic Green Weapon Skin

Bonus: Scientist Player Card

The Battle Pass in Valorant Episode 2 has an interesting range of weapon skins, sprays, bling, and more. They can all be seen in the video above.

However, it’s already generating mixed reactions. Some fans feel the content is a little “disappointing”, while others think it’s perfectly fine. Either way, there’s bound to be something for everyone, and it’ll give players something to work towards throughout the upcoming season.

We’ll be sure to update you when the Battle Pass is released in English too.