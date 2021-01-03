Logo
Valorant

Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass leaked: all tiers, rewards

Published: 3/Jan/2021 4:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Episode 2

Valorant Episode 2 is around the corner, and that means the next battle pass is on its way, but a leaker has already spilled the beans on all its content, including all the tiers and rewards. Here’s everything we know so far.

Valorant Episode 1 has been a success, but now that it’s coming to an end after three long Acts, players are already looking forward to Episode 2. Naturally, that means leakers have been on the hunt for whatever details they can find, and it seems like they’ve hit the jackpot.

One leak has already unraveled a lot of information about Agent 14. Now, another one has gone a step further and discovered all the tiers and rewards in the upcoming battle pass.

Keep in mind, though, that the source is Russian. So, not all the names and descriptions are official. Instead, they’re a best-guess based on the images and videos provided. We’ll be sure to update them once more information is available.

Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass
Riot Games
Valorant’s latest battle pass was a hit, but the next one could be even better.

Valorant Episode 2 Battle Pass Tier List

  1. Bulldog Weapon Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  2. Giraffe Gun Bling
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Sports Car Player Card
  5. Bucky Graffiti Weapon Skin
    Bonus: Phantom Player Card
    Bonus: Player Title
  6. GG EZ Red Button Spray
  7. Dog Magnifying Glass Spray
  8. 10 Radianite Points
  9. Plant Growing Player Card
  10. Ghost Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
    Bonus: EP2 Gun Bling on Gun
  11. Shorty Player Card
  12. Shorty Spray
  13. 10 Radianite Points
  14. Salt Shaker Gun Bling
  15. Shorty Graffiti Spray
    Bonus: Player Title
    Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
  16. Spectre Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  17. Yoru ID Player Card
  18. Vibrant Eagle Totem Spray
  19. 10 Radianite Points
  20. Judge Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
    Bonus: C Spray
  21. Ghost Face Spray
  22. 10 Radianite Points
  23. Green Crab Gun Bling
  24. Bunny Eating Jam Spray
  25. Operator Graffiti Weapon Skin
    Bonus: Winners and Losers Player Card
    Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
  26. Love Heart Spray
  27. 10 Radianite Points
  28. Animated Robot Spray
  29. Ares Player Card
  30. Ares Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
    Bonus: Chinese Decorative Gun Bling
  31. Omen + Sage Player Card
  32. 10 Radianite Points
  33. Golden Demon Mask Gun Bling
  34. Breach Spray
  35. Guardian Metallic Green Weapon Skin
    Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
    Bonus: Player Title
  36. Thinking Spray
  37. Chrystal Mountain Dojo Gun Bling
  38. Psychedelic Player Card
  39. 10 Radianite Points
  40. Odin Graffiti Weapon Skin
    Bonus: Triangle Eye Spray
  41. 10 Radianite Points
  42. Chill-Joy Player Card
  43. Hot Chilli Spray
  44. 140 Spray
  45. Phantom Metallic Green Weapon Skin
    Bonus: Kingdom Gun Bling
  46. Animated Weapon Spray
  47. Shuriken Gun Bling
  48. Monolith City Player Card
  49. 10 Radianite Points
  50. Yellow and Black Knife
    Bonus: Classic Metallic Green Weapon Skin
    Bonus: Scientist Player Card

The Battle Pass in Valorant Episode 2 has an interesting range of weapon skins, sprays, bling, and more. They can all be seen in the video above.

However, it’s already generating mixed reactions. Some fans feel the content is a little “disappointing”, while others think it’s perfectly fine. Either way, there’s bound to be something for everyone, and it’ll give players something to work towards throughout the upcoming season.

We’ll be sure to update you when the Battle Pass is released in English too.

Pokemon

Dedicated Pokemon trainer ‘catches them all’ with insane level 100 living Pokedex

Published: 3/Jan/2021 3:57 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 3:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Full Living Pokedex Level 100
The Pokemon Company

Share

A dedicated Pokemon trainer has managed to achieve a full living Pokedex, complete with every form and every variation, all trained to level 100. It’s a stunning achievement that took four long years.

Pokemon games are relatively easy to finish, but the real challenge has always been to catch them all. However, trainers have found ways to make that challenge even harder. For example, the ultimate goal is to complete a full living Pokedex, which requires trainers to have a living version of all currently-available Pokemon in storage.

But one trainer named Freddichio didn’t want to stop there. He set out to do something even more ambitious and capture every form and every variation, including genders, and train them to the maximum level. 

Now, after four long years, he’s finally managed to pull it off.

Freddichio shared all the details about his impressive achievement and provided proof on the /r/Pokemon subreddit for anyone who doubted his claims.

“I wanna be the very best like no-one ever was. To catch them was my real test, but to train them was my cause,” he said, referring to the classic theme song. “I passed the test, with every Pokemon… and I’ve trained [them all] to level 100.”

Pokemon Full Living Pokedex Level 100
Esarty
A full living Pokedex is hard enough to achieve, but getting all forms and variants and training them to the maximum level is even harder.

“Proof here. It’s one long youtube video showing them all in boxes. The complete view in Home and then sorting by level to show they’re all level 100,” he said. “Pretty much all these pokemon have been caught, trained, and bred by me, including mythicals.

“I believe I’ve got every form, variation, etc.,” he said. “I’ve got every pokemon from Bulbapedia’s list of gender differences, I’ve got all forms of Pokemon like Rotom, Deerling, Alcremie, and Vivillon. I have all sizes of Pumpkaboo and Sinistea.”

“It’s possible I’ve missed some,” he added. “If people are interested, I can draw up a full list of what I’ve got to make sure I’ve not missed anything.

There one’s thing he’s missing though: “I do not have all Spinda, all Shiny Pokemon, or all Gigantamax forms. I feel like I’ve done enough, though, and if someone catches me every single Spinda form, I’ll train them for you!”

Freddichio has done enough, indeed. It’s crazy he’s still thinking about what he’s missed. However, it would take an absurd amount of time to get all the Shiny and Gigantamax variants.

Plus, there are around 4,294,967,296 possible Spinda forms. It’s simply impossible to catch them all.

Either way, it’s an impressive effort, and if he decides to call it quits once and for all, nobody will hold it against him.