Turtle Troop finalize NA Challengers roster with two new Valorant players

Turtle Troop have announced changes to their Valorant roster, with Tanner ‘TiGG’ Spanu and Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo joining the team for the rest of NA Challengers.

After going 0-2 in the first weeks of NA Challengers, Turtle Troop dropped Anthony ‘Okeanos’ Nguyen and Mohammed ‘Harmful’ Choudhary from the roster, with their replacements now announced ahead of the team’s February 27 match against BreakThru.

TiGG, formerly of Shopify Rebellion, and mummAy, formerly of Envy and Andbox (now NYFU), have joined Turtle Troop, the free-agent squad announced on February 22. Both players have experience competing in the upper echelons of North American Valorant.

TiGG and mummAy join Turtle Troop Valorant roster

TiGG failed to make the Challengers league with his own squad, The Nation, featuring former CS:GO star Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip, through the open qualifiers.

mummAy has found success hard to come by since leaving Envy, which eventually became OpTic Gaming following the merger of the two organizations. He went on to play for Andbox/NYFU before being benched in April 2022.

Turtle Troop have three more matches to turn their record around and qualify for the NA Challengers Mid-Season Invitational. They will play against BreakThru, G2 Esports and Oxygen Esports in their final matches of Split 1. The bottom two teams in each group will miss out on the tournament and have to place high in the second split for a chance at getting enough points to qualify for the Ascension tournament.

Turtle Troop Valorant roster: