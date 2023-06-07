Tributes pour in honoring Valorant pro Twisten

The esports community is in mourning following the death of Valorant pro Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener. Here are some of the tributes that have been shared on social media.

Twisten passed away on the evening of June 6 at the age of 19, reportedly by suicide.

The Czech pro played for teams such as eSuba, Entropiq and BIG before making the step up to Vitality at the end of 2022. He played at VCT LOCK//IN and in the VCT EMEA League, with the team falling just one victory short of qualifying for VCT Masters Tokyo.

Shortly after Vitality announced the tragic news, the team’s players and staff led the tributes to Twisten.

“Today we woke up to the worst possible news,” Michał ‘MOLSI’ Łącki wrote. “We lost our teammate, friend and brother Karel. I don’t have words that can describe how I’m feeling right now. He was a big talent with big aspirations to become the best. I love you, Karel. Farewell, my friend.”

“The most genuine human I’ve met, always had us smiling,” Santeri ‘BONECOLD’ Sassi said. “Rest in peace, Karel.”

“A man with infinite potential, insane personality and, most importantly, the biggest heart, making people around him feel good even when he’s down,” Tomas ‘Destrian’ Linikas tweeted. “I still can’t believe this is real, and probably never will. No amount of tears can bring my friend back. Rest in [peace], brother.”

Salah ‘Salah’ Barakat, the team’s head coach, added: “It doesn’t feel real, and it probably never will, a part of me has been taken away. I don’t think I’ve ever lived a day worse than this. The pain in my soul is unexplainable and that is because you were my little brother, because the love I had for you was indescribable.

“It will never be the same without you, the love and joy you gave to me was special and will always live with me. You inspired me and gave me motivation in life and it’s impossible to imagine my life without you. I lost a little brother and a big part of me.”

Valorant community pays tribute to Twisten

Many esports organizations, including fellow VCT sides DRX, NAVI, Team Liquid and Fnatic, have paid tribute to Twisten on social media.

A host of players have also taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Twisten.

“I envy human beings that have such fire within them, such compassion and love,” Team Liquid’s Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel tweeted. “Yet we can never see the true pain behind the smile. You were my nemesis in scrims, my shorty buddy and a good friend. I wish peace for you, your family and team. Rest easy.”

“So sad about this news,” wrote Karmine Corp’s Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom. “All my thoughts [are] with his family.”

Tributes came not only from the Valorant community but all over the esports world.

Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen, who coaches Vitality’s CS:GO team, tweeted: “Terrible news to wake up to here in Washington. My thoughts are with the Valorant team, Karel’s family and Vitality. Take care of your loved ones, please.”

Danish tournament organizer BLAST added: “Everyone at BLAST is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Karel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The VCT EMEA and LEC Twitter accounts have expressed condolences to Twisten’s family, friends, and teammates for the tragic news. Riot Games has not yet announced whether there will be some sort of tribute during VCT Masters Tokyo, which kicks off June 11.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).