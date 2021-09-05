The SUPERTEAM Set To Take Masters By STORM!

After dominating their region and storming through the EMEA Challengers Playoffs, SuperMassive Blaze is a strong contender for the VCT Masters Berlin trophy. With a ticket to VCT Champions on the line, the squad is set to take Masters Berlin by storm.



Having only formed at the beginning of VCT Stage 3, the Turkish superteam SuperMassive Blaze is already looking promising for EMEA fans, and they’ve comfortably secured the title of the best team Turkey has produced.

While SuperMassive Blaze is considered to be one of the best, if not the best EMEA team heading into Masters Berlin, it begs the question if their overly aggressive playstyle will even come close to TenZ’s Sentinels and Hiko’s 100 Thieves.

