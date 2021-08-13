The Stats Behind Fnatic & Liquid’s Shock Losses

Vodafone Giants came out of nowhere and tore apart their Valorant Champions Tour competition, but here are the stats behind their insane games against VCT stars, Team Liquid, and Fnatic.

Vodafone Giants were the team that no one saw coming in the Stage 3 Challengers 2 leg of the VCT. Taking down both Fnatic and Team Liquid, Europe’s resident Valorant behemoths, the team has proven themselves to be a well-oiled machine.

From insane K/Ds to mind-blowing Damage Per Round, here are the stats that led the VCT underdogs to their place in the VCT Masters Berlin LAN finale.

