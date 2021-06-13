The insane stats behind Sentinels VCT Masters dominance - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 13/Jun/2021 17:00by Luke Edwards
Sentinels proved they are the best team in Valorant with an incredible performance at VCT Stage 2 Masters, as TenZ, Shahzam & co. stole the show in Reykjavik.
Their aggressive plays and precise gunplay led to ridiculous average combat scores and first blood differentials as they didn’t even drop a map on their way to victory.
Opponents couldn’t even lay a glove on the NA champions as they gear up for the next stage of the Valorant Champions Tour.
Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Sentinels’ dominance, as they established themselves as the best team in the world right now.
