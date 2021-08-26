TenZ hit by Valorant store bug “scamming” him out of new Butterfly Knife

After attempting to purchase a knife off the Valorant store on stream, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo realized Riot Games had taken his money and not given him the cosmetic.

While Valorant players are constantly looking to improve at their main agent and sharpen their aim, they’re also always on the lookout for the next cosmetic collection in the in-game store.

With Riot consistently releasing incredible knife, gun, and charm designs, it’s hard to keep your wallet away when they’re only available for a limited amount of time.

This is no different for TenZ, despite being considered one of the best Valorant pro players in the world, even he couldn’t resist the new Recon bundle that recently became available.

However, when he attempted to buy it off the store, it didn’t exactly go to plan.

Valorant store glitch stops TenZ from buying knife

During his August 25 stream, Sentinels pro player TenZ attempted to buy the Recon Balisong from the store. This is the knife that’s part of the new Recon collection and includes a set of impressive animations for agents to perform.

However, after attempting to make the purchase, TenZ’s in-game store seemed to take a long time to process the order.

Eventually, the loading screen disappeared and TenZ went to check if he had finally received the new butterfly knife.

After checking his collection multiple times, he realized that Riot had taken his money but not given him the cosmetic. This left TenZ completely shocked, with him even joking that he’d been scammed by the devs.

Luckily, it wasn’t long before Riot addressed the issues players were having on the official Valorant Twitter. They announced that a store glitch was preventing players from receiving cosmetics and that they were disabling all purchases until a solution was found.

Not only that, they notified the community that anyone affected by the bug would receive the item or a full refund.

There's a problem where Store purchases are getting stuck, so we're disabling all store and content buys until we can get a fix out. Already had an issue? If you already spent VP/RP, you'll either get what you bought or get refunded. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 25, 2021

So, although TenZ didn’t get his hands on the Recon Balisong on this occasion, it won’t be long before he can test out the knife fully in-game.

While these store bugs are extremely frustrating for players, it’s great to see Riot getting on top of these kinds of issues as quickly as possible.

With so many great cosmetics available all the time, no one wants to be locked out of the store, especially when there’s a butterfly knife on sale.