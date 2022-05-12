Team Liquid’s Valorant player Jamppi opens the door to CSGO return

In a now-deleted Twitch clip from his stream, Team Liquid’s Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen said that he will return to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at some point. The Finnish player switched from CS:GO to Valorant in February 2021, when he joined Team Liquid.

In the clip, which has been saved and shown on Twitter by Jake Lucky, a Twitch viewer asked Jamppi if he could see himself back playing CS. The Finnish player responded by saying that he would “100 percent” go back to the Valve title.

“I will go back to CS at one point,” Jamppi said.

Liquid Jamppi has teased a potential return to CSGO eventually, in now deleted clips he said he is still playing Valorant 6 hours a day but could make the switch back as early as October 👀 pic.twitter.com/qpPmVjZWqX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 12, 2022

In another clip that has been widely shared, and since deleted, the Team Liquid player said that the earliest he could return would be in October, which is the end of the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour circuit, but gave no promises.

Advertisement

Multiple players have made the jump from CSGO into Valorant and then returned to the Valve title. Some of those players are even competing at the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, like Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella (Team Liquid) and Ricky ‘floppy’ Kemery (Complexity).

Jamppi in CSGO

Jamppi is most known for his time with Finnish team ENCE. For several years, he was ineligible to compete at CS:GO Majors due to a VAC ban he received in 2015, when he was about 14 years old.

He has since been unbanned following Valve’s blog post about new guidelines on RMR eligibility, which state that VAC-banned players are cleared to play after five years.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Jamppi said that he considered returning to CS:GO after his ban was removed. “I started thinking more about it and then I made the decision [to stay],” he said.

Read more: What VCT 2023 could mean for Valorant player rights

Jamppi is set to compete in VCT Stage 2 Challengers, which begins on May 14, with Team Liquid facing BIG in their opening match.