PGL CSGO Major Antwerp 2022: Stream, schedule, qualified teams

The first CS:GO Major of 2022, the PGL Major Antwerp, is nearing. Twenty-four teams from all over the world will compete for $1 million in prize money and the title of Major champions. Here’s what you need to know.

The CS:GO circuit is jam-packed with high-quality tournaments, but the Majors still stand above the rest. The 17th iteration of the prestigious Valve-sponsored event will be operated by PGL, the same company that organized the 2021 Stockholm Major.

This time, the Major will take us to Antwerp. The event will feature 24 of the world’s best teams, who qualified via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments. No team was guaranteed a spot in Antwerp, not even NAVI, the best team of 2021 and the reigning Major champions.

We’ve got everything you need to know about PGL Major Antwerp right here, including the schedule and all the teams that have qualified.

PGL CSGO Major Antwerp 2022: stream

The Major will be streamed live on PGL’s main and secondary Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Viewers can also tune in to PGL’s YouTube channel, where they can find VODs of every match, as well as tournament highlights.

PGL CSGO Major Antwerp 2022: format and location

PGL Major Antwerp will be divided into three stages: Challengers, Legends, and Champions. The first two will be played behind closed doors in a studio environment, while the last one will be held at the 18,000-seater Antwerps Sportpaleis in front of an audience.

This will be the first-ever CS:GO Major hosted in Belgium. According to PGL, the country’s central location in Europe ticked every box of what it wanted when it set out to find “one of the most approachable destinations” for the event.

The event will run as follows:

Dates: May 9-22 Challengers Stage: May 9-12

Legends Stage: May 14-17

Champions Stage: May 19-22

PGL CSGO Major Antwerp 2022: schedule & results

PGL Major Antwerp New Challengers Stage

Day 1: May 9

Stage Match PT ET BST Round 1 Vitality vs Complexity 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM Bad News Eagles vs Eternal Fire 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM G2 Esports vs Liquid 4:15 AM 7:15 AM 12:15 AM forZe vs Renegades 4:15 AM 7:15 AM 12:15 AM Astralis vs IHC Esports 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM Imperial vs Team Spirit 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM MIBR vs Outsiders 6:45 AM 9:45 AM 2:45 PM ENCE vs 9z Team 6:45 AM 9:45 AM 2:45 PM Round 2 High TBD vs TBD 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 4:00 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 4:00 PM Round 2 High TBD vs TBD 9:15 AM 12:15 PM 5:15 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 9:15 AM 12:15 PM 5:15 PM Round 2 High TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM Round 2 High TBD vs TBD 11:45 AM 2:45 PM 7:45 PM Round 2 Low TBD vs TBD 11:45 AM 2:45 PM 7:45 PM

Teams qualified for PGL CSGO Major Antwerp 2022

Valve has merged some of the regions, creating three RMR events that will determine the 24 teams attending the Major: Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The number of slots allocated to each region was determined by how they performed at the previous Major.

The RMR tournaments were hosted by PGL at the company’s studio in Bucharest from April 11-24. Due to its size, the 32-team Europe RMR was divided into two tournaments.

Below you can see all teams that have qualified for the Major.

Challengers Stage:

Team Qualified From Players forZe European RMR A zorte, Jerry, KENSI, Norwi, shalfey Outsiders European RMR A Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T, buster, qikert Vitality European RMR A apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk Eternal Fire European RMR A XANTARES, woxic, Calyx, imoRR, xfl0ud G2 Esports European RMR B NiKo, JACKZ, huNter, Aleksib, m0NESY ENCE European RMR B Snappi, dycha, hades, Spinx, Maden Astralis European RMR B gla1ve, Xyp9x, blameF, k0nfig, Farlig Bad News Eagles European RMR B rigoN, juanflatroo, gxx, SENER1, sinnopsyy Team Spirit European RMR B chopper, magixx, degster, Patsi, s1ren MIBR Americas RMR chelo, exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA Imperial Americas RMR fer, fnx, boltz, FalleN, VINI Complexity Americas RMR FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior, JT Team Liquid Americas RMR NAF, oSee, EliGE, shox, nitr0 9z Americas RMR Luken, dav1d, dgt, max, rox IHC Esports Asia-Pacific RMR bLitz, kabal, nin9, Techno4K, sk0r Renegades Asia-Pacific RMR Sico, INS, Liazz, Hatz, aliStair

Legends Stage:

Team Qualified From Players Heroic European RMR A stavn, cadiaN, refrezh, sjuush, TeSes BIG European RMR A tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, faveN, Krimbo FaZe Clan European RMR A karrigan, ropz, Twistzz, rain, broky NAVI European RMR A s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t Cloud9 European RMR B sh1ro, nafany, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit Copenhagen Flames European RMR B jabbi, roeJ, nicoodoz, HooXi, Zyphon NIP European RMR B es3tag, Brollan, REZ, Plopski, hampus FURIA Americas RMR yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, drop, saffee

PGL CSGO Major Antwerp 2022: prize distribution