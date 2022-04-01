Jamppi: Why I Almost QUIT VALORANT | Esports Stories

Jamppi sat down to explain his VCT EU experiences, the infamous CS:GO ban, and VALORANT Champions plays in this exclusive interview with Dexerto.

Even after leaving CS:GO to pursue a career in Valorant, Jamppi has been plagued in controversy since being VAC banned in Counter-Strike. Now with Team Liquid VALORANT, we’ve seen the pro appear in plenty of top-level highlights and make a name for himself all over again.

In a Dexerto interview, he discussed what it was like being banned from CS:GO, his playmaking in Valorant since switching over, and more.

