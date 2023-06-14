Team Heretics reportedly set to sign Benjyfishy for EMEA LCQ

Team Heretics are reportedly set to sign former Fortnite star Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish for the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tournament.

Team Heretics have verbally agreed to sign benjyfishy, a former Fortnite star who has been playing competitive Valorant at the tier two level recently, according to a report from Blix.

benjyfishy rose to fame in Fortnite in 2018 as a prolific British player and signed with NRG Esports in 2019. He made the switch to Valorant in 2022 as a content creator for NRG. He then jumped into professional play which saw him leave NRG in December of that year to play for Enterprise Esports in Challengers East: Surge.

The Enterprise Esports squad recently qualified for the VCT EMEA Ascension Play-In tournament based on points due to its second-place finishes across Surge’s two splits.

Team Heretics sign benjyfishy from tier two

Hara Amorós / Riot Games / LVP / lag Team Heretics had a disappointing VCT EMEA split.

Team Heretics, meanwhile, had a largely unsuccessful run in VCT EMEA. The team finished in eighth place and was forced to field one of its coaches for the final three weeks of the season and bench Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt due to “personality mismatches.” The team had to play its coach because Heretics neglected to sign a sixth man to its Valorant squad and instead put its coach in the player slot to meet the Riot Games roster requirements.

Team Heretics dropped zeek from its roster on June 6.

There is not a free agent window open at the moment that would allow teams to sign players under Riot Games rules. However, Riot has allowed Heretics to sign another player to replace zeek as an emergency roster lock exception, according to Spanish Valorant insider Lembo.

Team Heretics will get one last shot to qualify for a major international tournament next month in the VCT EMEA LCQ tournament with its newest signing as the event begins on July 15.