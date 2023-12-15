Evil Geniuses star Ethan may have finally escaped VCT contract jail

Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold has dropped a hint that he has escaped contract jail with Evil Geniuses, potentially giving him a path to joining other prominent orgs.

The 2023-24 VCT off-season is still chugging along as most teams have either announced their rosters or are finalizing deals with players. This free agency period has seen high-profile teams like Cloud9 and T1 make some huge changes to their lineups.

However, there are a few teams that have been relatively quiet this off-season so far, like 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses and NRG Esports. All three squads either have open spots on their roster that have yet to be filled, or are expected to move on from their current players.

Evil Genisues’ Ethan, who is rumored to be leaving the team, put up a cryptic post on social media on December 15 hinting at his exit organization.

EG Ethan hints at his next VCT off-season move

The Valorant Champions 2023 winner posted to X (formerly Twitter) a video of three people in orange prison jumpsuits hopping a fence.

Evil Geniuses has reportedly kept its players in contract jail, holding on to them despite knowing they are leaving the team while negotiating a payout from other teams. Ethan’s post seems to imply that the player has escaped the dysfunctional organization and is set to sign with a new team.

While his next destination hasn’t been confirmed, he is rumored to be joining NRG Esports. Ethan played with the organization while competing in Counter-Strike and for a short time in Valorant.

NRG Esports currently only have two players under contract at the moment and have yet to hint at who will be joining them for the 2024 VCT season. The organization is rumored to be adding current VCT free agent Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen and EG’s ace Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov.

The two acquisitions from Evil Geniuses would be a major boon to NRG, as it would add two more international trophy-winning players to a roster that is already considered to be talented.

Fans will have to wait and see for the official announcement to find out if Ethan is indeed returning to NRG Esports.