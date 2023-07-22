Talented player creates Valorant version of Call of Duty Zombies

A talented Valorant player took matters into his own hands and built a version of Valorant with a functional Call of Duty Zombies mode.

The player, named Feta, revealed the gameplay on Twitter, where he showcased the gunplay, zombie enemies, and melee attacks, which have all been given a different look from the base game. The footage takes place on the Pearl map.

The demo also included an example of a custom voice line for KAY/O, new weather effects, and different running animations. It’s still a work in progress, but we’re excited to see what else gets added.

Feta said that he built out the “passion project” using several different programs, including Uiana, UModel, and Greyhound. It was built on Unreal Engine 5.

Feta also specified that “Riot Games and Activision do not endorse or sponsor this project.”

Excited fans asked the creator when they might be able to play the mode, howeverFeta also said that releasing the project would be a tricky legal issue.

They said: “Releasing this would be very difficult without being cease and desisted.”

