Sykkuno praised as Valorant dev’s favorite streamer but it goes hilariously wrong

Published: 17/Feb/2021 11:22

by Lauren Bergin
Sykkuno_Valorant_Dev_Praise
Twitch: Sykkuno, Riot Games

Jacksepticeye Sykkuno Valkyrae

Valorant’s Executive Producer Anna ‘SuperCakes’ Donlon revealed that Sykkuno and friends are her favorite streamers to watch, and gifted them some Twitch subs, but Sykkuno’s response had fans in stitches. 

Riot’s Valorant devs have a lively presence across social media. The team is always listening and interacting with the community, and often respond to questions from players.

After complaints from pros and casual players regarding the Stinger and Frenzy dominated meta, Valorant Game Designer Nicholas Wu Smith even took to Twitch to discuss the future of the two currently infamous weapons.

This time though, Valorant’s Executive Producer SuperCakes took to the streaming platform to reward Sykkuno, her favorite streamer, but it didn’t end quite as expected.

Syukkuno_gets_riot_dev_Anna_SuperCakes_Donlon_name_wrong
Twitter: Anna Donlon
Anna ‘SuperCakes’ Donlon is one of the Valorant universe’s favorite devs.

Valorant boss praises Sykkuno’s squad

A tweet from our favorite dev expressed her love for Twitch sensation Sykkuno and his crew, who are made up of iconic streamers such as 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae and YouTube star Jacksepticeye.

Writing that “Skyykuno and teammates are a new favorite crew to watch stream VAL after a stressful day at work,” and calling them “delightful.” All of this culminated in SuperCakes gifting 5 subs to the team.

However, it went wrong in classic Sykkuno style. The streamer shouts out “Riot SugarMuffins” for the subs instead of Riot SuperCakes.

After a moment of silence, Valkyrae corrects him, while Jack is heard exclaiming “they complimented you and you got the name wrong?!”

Riot “SugarMuffins” responds

While fans were chuckling over the slight mix-up, SuperCakes took it in her stride.

Quote tweeting the clip, she responded “it might be time for a name change… though I prefer to bake cakes.”

The entire situation is classic Sykkuno, and it’s great to see fun interaction between Riot’s development team and the people who are contributing to their game’s success.

We can’t wait to see if SuperCakes changes her name to SugarMuffins in honor of her favorite stream team, but until then we’d be content if whipped up some muffins instead!

Entertainment

Kendall Jenner under fire for ‘exploiting Mexican culture’ with new tequila brand

Published: 17/Feb/2021 11:33

by Jacob Hale
Kendall Jenners new tequila brand Drink 818
Instagram: kendalljenner, drink818

Kendall Jenner might be one of the most famous A-list celebrities in the world — but she’s facing major backlash after announcing that she’ll be launching her own brand of tequila, called Drink 818.

On Tuesday, February 16, Jenner made the announcement after almost four years of planning, testing, and anonymously entering competitions with their product that Drink 818 would be “coming soon.”

818 is a reference to the 818 area code in California, where Kendall and her famous Jenner-Kardashian family hail from.

While the announcement was initially met with a lot of congratulations and celebrations from friends and fans, Kendall is now under fire for ‘exploiting other people’s culture’ with the brand.

Kendall Jenner in snow
Instagram: kendalljenner
Kendall is best known as a model, influencer, and reality TV star.

With a number of people stepping out to defend their Mexican heritage, something about Kendall’s tequila has clearly left a sour taste to some.

One commenter, Evelyn, said that the situation is “kind of sad,” saying it’s a perfect example of how “white people just love to exploit other people’s culture and make it their own for profit.”

Similarly, Jennie Molena said that “Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it ‘818 tequila’ is gentrification.” She also mentioned that the smaller family-owned brands need the “hype & support.”

Offering alternatives, daggervengeance provided a thread of Mexico-owned tequila companies that people could buy from, that aren’t owned by celebrities like Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, or Nick Jonas.

Of course, it can’t be completely clear what Jenner’s process was when coming up with Drink 818, nor the production of it. The brand’s Instagram page suggests it is hand-crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, though whether it’s directly helping Mexican culture and the Mexican people isn’t clear.

Evidently, Kendall will need to prove that she can make a positive contribution to Mexican culture — but whether Drink 818 can turn its detractors into fans remains to be seen.