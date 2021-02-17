Adorable 5-year-old Valorant player is melting hearts after insane 1v4 clutch

A 5-year-old Valorant prodigy is melting hearts across the internet for the most adorable reaction after hitting a 1v4 clutch that would impress even the most accomplished professionals.

There’s nothing more satisfying than hitting a montage-worthy clip in Valorant. Whether it’s a last-second clutch, a big brain flank, or a staggering Ultimate, styling on the enemy team is always a great feeling.

While we might think our own plays are impressive, there’s one young gun out there trumping us all. At just five years old, ‘Foopa’ is turning heads thanks to an insane play that single-handedly won his team a round in Valorant.

The situation couldn’t have been more dire for the youngster on Icebox. His entire team went down early into the round but that didn’t phase him.

Thanks to his remarkable composure and game sense, they were able to walk away with a stunning 1v4 clutch, not to mention an Ace for the round as well.

The round started off with a quick kill onto the opposing Jett. This engagement could have ended the play there and then as Foopa dropped to just nine HP. Thanks to Reyna’s kit, however, they healed up and headed back into the fight.

By the time the five-year-old had reached the A site, they were completely alone. All four of his teammates were knocked down with just over a minute to go in this attacking round.

They scaled up to the high ground to get a better vantage point before quickly wiping out two aggressive enemies. The kid healed up once again, managed to avoid lethal snipe damage, and secured the final two kills for the clutch Ace.

“Daddy!” The kid yelled as soon as the ‘Ace’ announcement came across the screen. “Oh my gosh, I got an Ace Daddy,” they said after excitedly running out of frame.

It turns out this up-and-coming phenom has been playing games for “as long as he could hold a controller,” one of his parents shared on Reddit.

“He loves all games but has fallen in love with Valorant now. I can honestly say I coach the little dude and he is an excellent listener. He loves when people watch him play,” they added.

While the up-and-comer is still a ways off from being able to compete at the pro level, if he’s already putting up highlights like this, it’s safe to say he’s got a bright future ahead.