Adorable 5-year-old Valorant player is melting hearts after insane 1v4 clutch

Published: 17/Feb/2021 6:24

by Brad Norton
A 5-year-old Valorant prodigy is melting hearts across the internet for the most adorable reaction after hitting a 1v4 clutch that would impress even the most accomplished professionals.

There’s nothing more satisfying than hitting a montage-worthy clip in Valorant. Whether it’s a last-second clutch, a big brain flank, or a staggering Ultimate, styling on the enemy team is always a great feeling.

While we might think our own plays are impressive, there’s one young gun out there trumping us all. At just five years old, ‘Foopa’ is turning heads thanks to an insane play that single-handedly won his team a round in Valorant.

The situation couldn’t have been more dire for the youngster on Icebox. His entire team went down early into the round but that didn’t phase him.

Thanks to his remarkable composure and game sense, they were able to walk away with a stunning 1v4 clutch, not to mention an Ace for the round as well.

The round started off with a quick kill onto the opposing Jett. This engagement could have ended the play there and then as Foopa dropped to just nine HP. Thanks to Reyna’s kit, however, they healed up and headed back into the fight.

By the time the five-year-old had reached the A site, they were completely alone. All four of his teammates were knocked down with just over a minute to go in this attacking round.

They scaled up to the high ground to get a better vantage point before quickly wiping out two aggressive enemies. The kid healed up once again, managed to avoid lethal snipe damage, and secured the final two kills for the clutch Ace.

“Daddy!” The kid yelled as soon as the ‘Ace’ announcement came across the screen. “Oh my gosh, I got an Ace Daddy,” they said after excitedly running out of frame.

Comment from discussion Ace (1v4 Clutch) from 5 year old (adorable reaction).

It turns out this up-and-coming phenom has been playing games for “as long as he could hold a controller,” one of his parents shared on Reddit.

“He loves all games but has fallen in love with Valorant now. I can honestly say I coach the little dude and he is an excellent listener. He loves when people watch him play,” they added.

While the up-and-comer is still a ways off from being able to compete at the pro level, if he’s already putting up highlights like this, it’s safe to say he’s got a bright future ahead.

Twitch streamer breaks down after “insane” sub-train hits 20k subs in a day

Published: 17/Feb/2021 5:26 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 5:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
A Twitch streamer best known for his Minecraft content broke down after getting 20,000 new subscribers in a single day.

Ranboo isn’t the biggest Twitch streamer on the platform. He currently has 1.5 million followers, which is great. But it pales in comparison to some of the biggest names out there.

However, his popularity is on the rise. It all started when since he joined Dream SMP, a private Minecraft server played by Dream Team and their friends. But that’s not the only reason. His content is so good, it’s generated some insane Twitch sub-trains.

Ranboo is known for his Minecraft content.

Two months ago, he hit 7,000 subscribers in 2 hours. “I started streaming in September,” he said. “Before that, I actually just straight up had no idea what I was going to do in life in general. I had no clue. And then, I was just like, ‘hey, let me just post a TikTok and see how that does.’”

“I almost didn’t post. And I just realized now that if I didn’t, then I would still be really confused about what I was going to do with the rest of my life. But now I do know. Now I definitely do know.”

However, that was nothing compared to the whopping 20,000 he pulled in his latest stream. “That is an absolutely insane hype-train,” he said. “How many subs did we get during that? 17,000? Holy cow! Thank you guys so much. Oh my goodness.”

He repeated himself for a moment, trying to come to terms with what happened. Then, he continued: “You guys are absolutely nuts. Thank you so much. I’m posting everything that happened tonight to Twitter. 17,000 in a day!”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the influx also helped him hit 50,000 subs in less than six months, which is insane. He stayed true to his words and posted about the insane achievement on Twitter. 

“Thank you guys so so much for today,” he wrote. “We gained over 18 THOUSAND new subs, hit 50K SUBS, and created a 12k percent hype train. The support has really meant a ton to me, and I’m so so happy that you guys are willing to support me as much as you do.”

It was a special moment for the streamer and his fans and a day he’ll never forget. It’s not often you see that many subs in a single day on the biggest streamers, let alone a smaller one.

If you’re interested in checking out more of his content, you can tune in to his Twitch channel, which can be found here.