Sources: Valorant duo Sacy and Saadhak open to Europe move

The former Vikings Valorant duo of Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro are entertaining the possibility of continuing their careers in Europe, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Dexerto.

Sacy and Saadhak, two of South America’s most prominent Valorant players, are considering a change of scenery as they weigh up their options for 2022 in the offseason.

The duo were part of the Vikings team that attended the VCT Stage 2 Masters event and Valorant Champions. The Brazilian team placed 5th-6th in Reykjavík and 9th-12th in Berlin, with Sacy and Saadhak earning rave reviews for their performances in both tournaments.

The two players announced on Twitter after returning home from Champions that they are listening to offers as they have left Vikings following the end of their contracts.

Players open to Europe move

Sources have told Dexerto that Sacy and Saadhak would consider offers to move to Europe, which is now considered the strongest region in the game. EMEA produced three of the four semi-finalists at Valorant Champions and the winners of the last two international events, Gambit and Acend.

Should a move to Europe fail to materialize, Sacy and Saadhak will most likely continue to play together in a Brazilian team, with a host of suitors on alert amid the surge of interest in Valorant esports in the region.

According to a recent report from ge, Sacy and Saadhak are at the very top of MIBR’s shortlist as the Immortals Gaming Club-owned organization look to enter the Valorant scene in 2022.

Swedish organization Ninjas in Pyjamas announced on November 2 that they will be moving their Valorant operations to Brazil after a disappointing year with a European team. On December 9, VALORANT Zone reported that GODSENT, who have a Brazilian CS:GO team headlined by two-time Major champion Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo, are looking to expand their footprint in the country’s esports scene with a men’s Valorant team.