Sources: H1ber among Fnatic trialists as Valorant team plans role swaps

Fnatic’s Valorant squad is conducting trials as it plans to implement changes that could impact the role distribution in the team, sources have told Dexerto.

Fnatic are currently in the process of rebuilding their Valorant squad after a disappointing end to the tournament season. The team failed to go beyond the quarter-final stage at Valorant Champions after losing to KRU Esports of South America.

The UK-based organization announced on December 14 that Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev had been given permission to seek a transfer, confirming earlier reports from VLR and Dexerto. The Croatian player had been part of the team since Fnatic’s entrance into Valorant, in February.

Advertisement

Fnatic have the luxury of skipping the qualifying stages for the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers as they are one of the four teams invited to the main event alongside Acend, Gambit, and Liquid.

However, they have wasted little time in starting the trial process as the Valorant scene is in flux during the offseason and a number of top teams are making changes ahead of the New Year.

Adding a main Sova

Sources have told Dexerto that one of the players Fnatic have their eyes on is Joona ‘H1ber’ Parviainen, who recently played for Team Finest.

Fnatic believe that the addition of a player who is adept at playing on Sova will provide the team with more tactical flexibility and allow them to move at least one of Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett or James ‘Mistic’ Orfila – potentially both – into a new role.

Advertisement

The same sources have told Dexerto that no further roster changes are planned at the moment.

While Fnatic are yet to make a decision on their new fifth player, it is clear that they are aiming to use more varied compositions in the future as they hope to return to the top in 2022.