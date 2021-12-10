Sources: EXCEL target Ozzy as part of Valorant squad rebuild

NoPoaching in-game leader Oscar ‘Ozzy’ Scott is in talks with EXCEL as the British esports organization rebuild their Valorant roster for 2022, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

2021 was a disappointing year for EXCEL ESPORTS in Valorant. The British organization entered the game in March 2020 with two big names in David ‘Davidp’ Prins and Vincent ‘Happy’ Schopenhauer but struggled to find success, even after undergoing multiple roster changes.

In recent months, EXCEL had parted ways with Happy, Alend ‘Ale’ Khalaf, Marc ‘Honeybee’ Begley, and Ruben ‘RUBINO’ Villarroel, leaving Muhammad ‘Moe40’ Hariff as the only remaining player as the organization begin the rebuilding process ahead of the New Year.

Ozzy has some experience at the highest level, having played for G2 Esports as a stand-in in the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2 in April. In July, he led NoPoaching, a team that also included ex-Fnatic player Kostas ‘tsack’ Theodoropoulo and former Liquid and NIP member Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles, to victory at EPIC.LAN #33.

In an update video posted on December 9, Kevin ‘Noizeeh’ Jaskiewicz, the squad’s manager, revealed that EXCEL had already signed two new players and that a “winning team” was being assembled.

“This is a winning team,” Noizeeh said. “I’ve always wanted to make a big difference in the Valorant scene, and I feel like this is the opportunity to do it.”

He also confirmed that they will retain their coaching staff, which is made up of Jimmy ‘Jumpy’ Berndtsson and Sam ‘Fields’ Greenfield.