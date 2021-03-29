EXCEL esports officially announces new Valorant Champion’s Tour team - Dexerto

British esports organization EXCEL has officially revealed the full lineup for their new Valorant squad just in time for the next stage of the Champion’s Tour.

A brand new UK-based Valorant squad will be joining the battle to make it through the VCT Stage 2 EU Open Qualifiers as announced by EXCEL esports just before matches begin on March 30.

EXCEL, which also fields teams in Fortnite and League of Legends is one of the 10 founding teams of the LEC, and will now be looking to make their mark in Valorant.

The club announced former G2 Esports CSGO player David ‘Davidp’ Prins as captain earlier in the month, but it wasn’t until March 29, a day before the Stage 2 Open Qualifiers started, that we found out the rest of the lineup.

Davidp will be joined by former EnVyUs pro Vincent ‘Happy’ Cervoni as the two lead the squad with the most amount of big-time esports experience.

Filling the rest of the lineup are Morgan ‘B1GGY’ Madour, Marc ‘Honeybee’ Begley, and Alend ‘Ale’ Khalaf. None of them may have been big names in past games, but they’ll be looking to change that in Valorant.

The full EXCEL Esports Valorant lineup is listed down below:

David ‘Davidp’ Prins (Captain)

Prins (Captain) Vincent ‘Happy’ Cervoni

Cervoni Morgan ‘B1GGY’ Madour

Madour Marc ‘Honeybee’ Begley

Begley Alend ‘Ale’ Khalaf

Khalaf Jimmy ‘Jumpy’ Berndtsson (Head Coach)

Berndtsson (Head Coach) Sam ‘Fields’ Greenfield (Assistant Coach)

Look at these beauties, holy shiiiit! Looking towards the #VCT Qualifier that is tomorrow, we've been practicing together for a week now and we are working really hard for the future! Let's get that bread.#XLWIN #ThePowerOfBetter https://t.co/iWAaiplzLX — XL Davidp (@Davidp_) March 29, 2021

“We are really excited to present our full VALORANT roster and start competing against the best teams the scene has to offer. When selecting the final line-up we really took our time to find players and coaches who really understood our vision,” Kieran Holmes-Darby, Co-Founder of EXCEL said. “We are in this for the long term and I truly believe we have created something special.”

We won’t have long to wait to see how this new team fares in the unpredictable world that is Valorant esports, with their first match happening on March 30 for the VCT Open Qualifiers, which you can read all about at our official Stage 2 hub.