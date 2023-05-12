SkRossi is willing to sacrifice everything to reach the very top in VCT

Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar’s Global Esports are looking to qualify for VCT Pacific playoffs after he missed the first three matches of the season. The Indian player sat down with Dexerto to discuss how he is adjusting to the league and his mentality for the rest of the season.

SkRossi and Global Esports did not get off to a good start in the VCT Pacific league. The famed Indian player missed the first three weeks of the season due to visa issues and came into the squad with a lot to pick up on as the team sat joint-last in the standings with a 0-3 record.

In an interview with Dexerto, SkRossi said when he was sitting at home waiting for his visa to be approved, he lost some motivation and struggled to find the value in practice. The Jett player would only have six matches to help his team reach the playoffs and qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo.

“I kind of gave up on the season, it was like ‘whatever,’ it was just out of frustration. And then a lot of people told me, and my coaches told me even if you’re not playing, it’s good to be watching the games so you’re prepared and you’re always learning every day,” SkRossi said. “So after like, three, four days, I stopped being stubborn and started listening to people who are just better than me just watch their games and keep learning every day.”

The Global Esports player said his teammates also had to get used to his unusual playstyle. He works with his IGL, former XSET player Jordan ‘AYRIN’ He, to figure out when he can go off and make plays on his own and when to rein himself in and play in a disciplined manner.

“I always ask him, ‘Can I do this? Can I do all this stuff?’ AYRIN also knows how much freedom he should give to me and when to take it away from me. He is doing a really good job in that way,” SkRossi said.

Outside of the server, SkRossi is playing in his first major LAN league in Valorant after years of smaller-stakes LAN events in his home country and online VCT tournaments. He said the studio setting hasn’t been much of a change for him, as he was used to playing in front of large crowds in India and got some more LAN experience at VCT LOCK//IN.

“In India, when we play LAN there’s a lot of people, a lot of people non-stop. There’s a lot of sound from the audience. They’re always cheering for you and stuff. In Korea, I don’t know, but for our team it’s fine. The crowd is not too big and the Korean audience, they’re not loud, they like to watch silently. It’s not been crazy, but it’s fine,” he said.

SkRossi admitted that, while being away from home isn’t impacting him too much, he does miss his family and friends from time to time. He is doing his best to battle homesickness, however, and doesn’t call his family much to avoid distractions.

“I try to have less contact because I just want my complete focus on what’s in front of me and where I am,” he said.

SkRossi explains his positive mindset for VCT competition

With SkRossi and his fellow Indian teammate Abhirup ‘Lightninfast’ Choudhury now both on the team, Global Esports have managed to go 2-2 in VCT Pacific matches, pushing their overall record to 2-5. The team is on the outside looking in for the playoff stage and needs to win their next two series, against DetonatioN FocusMe and Team Secret, to have a shot at qualification.

While the situation is stressful, SkRossi said he’s learned through the past years of trying to make it as an esports professional in India how to have a positive outlook on his situation.

“It’s no use of thinking or stressing about things that are not under your control, it’s just a waste of energy. So instead, we can use that energy toward positive things,” SkRossi said.

The Jett player has skyrocketed to the top of the league statistically since his late start. He is in the top five in the league for average combat score, kills per round and average damage per round, according to VLR.gg.

Riot Games SkRossi signed with Global Esports in 2020.

SkRossi said a successful season for him would be making VCT Masters Tokyo at least. He does not want to mope around watching other players get international experience and battle for a trophy while he waits for the Last Chance Qualifier. If Global Esports miss Valorant Champions 2023 as well, then SkRossi will have only played a handful of VCT matches in 2023.

“My goal, and the team’s goal, is to always be there at every single tournament, like playoffs and then Masters in Tokyo and then Champions in LA. That is how we want to end the year, not just by playing some league games and then out of the league and just then sit and chill. That is, for me personally, it’s like a waste of time. If I’m giving everything and if I’m sacrificing a lot of things, leaving my home and coming here playing around 10 hours a day practicing and stuff, it should be worth it,” he said.

But if Global Esports don’t manage to pull themselves into the VCT Pacific playoffs, SkRossi won’t be too devastated. He said in the long term, he understands that whatever happens will be a learning moment for him as a competitor.

“In frustration, it does feel like you just wasted your time, you couldn’t make it to the playoffs. But if you see the bigger picture, there is a league next year and next year and next year. The league will never stop, tournaments will never stop. So we just need to take it as a positive thing. You have to learn and you have to lose to win. You always have to lose before you win,” SkRossi said.