Global Esports Valorant players in visa limbo ahead of VCT Pacific

Global Esports founder Rushindra Sinha updated fans about his team’s visa status and revealed that the Indian players on the roster are in limbo ahead of the start of the VCT Pacific League.

Global Esports may have trouble fielding its full roster for the first part of the VCT Pacific League as the organization's founder revealed on Twitter that the Indian players on the roster are in visa limbo.

Sinha said that all of the non-Indian players on the GE roster are in Seoul with their visas and are ready to compete in the VCT league. But, Ganesh ‘SkRossi’ Gangadhar and Abhirup ‘Lightningfast’ Choudhury, the team’s two India representatives, are waiting on getting their passports back so they can fly to South Korea to compete.

Sinha said there is no time table for the process, so the players could have their passports back by next week, or next month.

“There’s nothing left for us to do, everything has already been submitted a while ago, now we just wait for our passports to come back soon,” Sinha said.

Global Esports might have to play VCT Pacific down two players

Global Esports are set to face off on the first day of VCT Pacific competition on March 25 against T1. While the roster will be without two of its players, the team will be able to field a competitive squad.

Global Esports have a seven-man roster with players from North America, South Korea, Oceania and India on it. Even if the team is without SkRossi and Lightningfast for an extended period, they should still be able to fight for a top spot in the league.

The India-based esports organization was last seen at VCT LOCK//IN where it lost to Team Vitality in the first round of the tournament. If the squad is going to field the same lineup from that event, only SkRossi would need to be replaced. Lightningfast has not started for Global Esports since June 2022 and did not make an appearance on the VCT LOCK//IN stage.