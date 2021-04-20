Sinatraa’s girlfriend emmyuh speaks out on allegations and reveals text messages - Dexerto

Amid Riot Games’ investigation into Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won regarding the alleged sexual abuse of his ex-girlfriend, Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, Won’s current girlfriend has addressed the situation with text message receipts in hand.

Valorant star Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won was accused of sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend, cle0h, earlier in 2021.

The investigation has led to the Sentinels player being suspended from professional Valorant play until further notice, and has seen Blizzard offer refunds for the former San Francisco Shock player’s Overwatch League Zarya MVP skin.

Throughout the whole affair his current girlfriend, Emmyuh, has remained completely silent regarding the situation, but she’s now spoken out and shared screenshots of text messages from Cleo.

Sinatraa’s girlfriend defends him

In a Tweet from April 20, 2021, emmy has attached a lengthy statement defending her boyfriend amid the investigation.

Simply entitled “the situation at hand,” the extensive document has a collection of text messages from another of cle0h’s ex’s, which alleges that she has been prone to erratic behavior in past relationships.

Amid a host of screenshots discussing cleoh’s prior relationship is one which reads that “Cleo measures how hard she bullies someone by their follower count,” and that despite no longer being in a relationship with the ex in question she deemed them as “‘her property'” and caused issues when they tried to move on.

It also notes that, despite originally claiming that when emmy had reached out to her cleoh “completely [forgave] her,” she has gone on to start a TikTok campaign against her on a private TikTok account.

Sinatraa’s girlfriend confirms they are still dating

To close her statement emmy confirms that the pair are still dating and that she has “never felt unsafe” during their relationship.

She writes: “I am still dating Jay. I have heard his side and I have never felt unsafe throughout my relationship with Jay. Jay has always put my comfort above anything, always.”

Concluding that “I hope that you guys will hear him out when he addresses it all publicly,” we’ll keep you updated with how the situation continues to develop.