sinatraa in hot form on day 1 of Valorant NA Challengers qualifier

Former Sentinels star Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won showed why he is still so highly regarded in the Valorant scene as he led UNTAMABLE BEASTS to the last-32 of the NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier.

sinatraa is making his first competitive appearance in almost two years in the Last Chance Qualifier for NA Challengers as part of a star-studded pug team that also includes former Sentinels teammate Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin and ex-OpTic star Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen.

The 22-year-old, widely regarded as one of North America’s best players prior to his March 2021 suspension amid sexual assault claims, showed no signs of rustiness as he helped UNTAMABLE BEASTS to reach the double-elimination portion of the tournament, featuring the last 32 teams.

Article continues after ad

sinatraa ended the first day of the tournament with a team-high 1.49 VLR rating as UNTAMABLE BEASTS moved past Coconut Munchers, CHAOS, and Entertainment District. Sova was his most-played agent, followed by Phoenix and Raze.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans tuned in in large numbers to watch sinatraa play in the tournament, with his Twitch stream peaking at almost 46,000 viewers, according to analytics website Streams Charts.

Competition heats up

UNTAMABLE BEASTS, who have been seeded tenth for the qualifier, will face No. 27 seed Division 0 in their next match, scheduled for 6:00 PM EST. If they pass this test, they could face No.7 seed Nearest Airport — featuring players like Abdo ‘c4Lypso’ Agha and Jason ‘jmoh’ Mohandessi — in the next round.

Article continues after ad

The NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier will run until January 22. Only the top two teams will earn spots in the main competition, where they will join teams like G2, TSM, The Guard, FaZe, and Disguised.