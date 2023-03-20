Valorant star shares opinion on sinatraa: “He could join any team”

NRG Esports Valorant star Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks was asked his opinion on Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won on his livestream and said that the former Sentinels pro could join any team he wanted.

When asked for his opinion on sinatraa, NRG’s ardiis offered nothing but the highest of praises for the former Valorant pro and current streamer.

“sinatraa’s the GOAT, bro,” ardiis said on his stream. “sinatraa is one of the few people in esports, whatever he does, he is the best at.”

The British player went on to say that sinatraa is one of the rare players who can succeed in any game they put their mind to. He mentioned Sentinels’ Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo as another example.

Article continues after ad

ardiis says sinatraa could join any team in the world

“If this guy wanted to go pro, if sinatraa said, ‘I want to go pro. I want to start playing again,’ he could join any [Valorant] team he wanted,” ardiis said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

sinatraa has gone pro in two esports in his career, Overwatch and Valorant, finding success in both games. He won the Overwatch World Cup and the Overwatch League Playoffs in 2019 before switching to Valorant. In Riot’s FPS game, he won multiple tournaments before the VCT circuit launched.

sinatraa has been largely absent from professional esports since he was accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend in April 2021. He was suspended by Riot Games for not cooperating with the developer’s investigation into the claims and switched to a content creator role within Sentinals.

Article continues after ad

In April 2022, months after completing his suspension, he announced his intention to return to activity, but he has yet to sign with an organization. In January, he played in the NA Challengers League Open Qualifiers on unsigned team Untamable Beasts alongside his former Sentinels teammate Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin, ex-OpTic star Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen and two streamers.