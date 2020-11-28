Simple Valorant Sage wall trick makes Ascent door useless - Dexerto

The Sage wall is arguably one of the most useful tools of all Valorant agents. One player has found a way of using it to block access to the A-site door lever on Ascent without needing to be on the site.

Taking A site as an attacker on Ascent can be a big task. When you go long, you’re often forced into close-quarters combat, with cubby areas and multiple hiding spots from defenders in your path to the site. If you go via mid, you leave yourself open to being picked off by snipers.

Even if you do make it through mid and head right towards A site, if the enemy team hears you at all, they can just close the door, forcing you up through gardens and into heaven, giving enemies longer to react. Or, you can shoot through the door, at the cost of time and ammo.

Fortunately, one player has found a neat use for Sage wall that prevents the enemy team from being able to close the door at all.

Easy Sage wall trick for accessing Ascent A site in Valorant

Reddit user u/awesumsauce13 has discovered this neat trick that will allow you to access A site quicker and easier.

The main advantage is that it saves you time. You’re bound to get onto site quickly, meaning you can plant the spike and buckle down ready for the rotation.

If you combine it with some smokes, from a Brimstone, Jett, or both, you can sneak onto site with even more stealth.

However, when you get the bomb planted, it then becomes much more difficult to hold. This is because the Sage wall is blocking easy access to the lever, giving the defending side an extra point of entry.

It has its use on defense, too, if the attackers rush long and onto site. As mentioned by u/PrimaryZeal, by adjusting the angle of the wall as Sage, you can block the lever without giving away your location.

This means the attackers can’t shut the door, giving your team more time to rotate and more routes for approaching the site.

While not applicable to every situation Valorant can throw at you, this Sage wall is definitely a useful tool to have at your disposal.