 Simple Valorant Sage wall trick makes Ascent door useless - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Simple Valorant Sage wall trick makes Ascent door useless

Published: 28/Nov/2020 17:17

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

Sage

The Sage wall is arguably one of the most useful tools of all Valorant agents. One player has found a way of using it to block access to the A-site door lever on Ascent without needing to be on the site.

Taking A site as an attacker on Ascent can be a big task. When you go long, you’re often forced into close-quarters combat, with cubby areas and multiple hiding spots from defenders in your path to the site. If you go via mid, you leave yourself open to being picked off by snipers.

Even if you do make it through mid and head right towards A site, if the enemy team hears you at all, they can just close the door, forcing you up through gardens and into heaven, giving enemies longer to react. Or, you can shoot through the door, at the cost of time and ammo.

Fortunately, one player has found a neat use for Sage wall that prevents the enemy team from being able to close the door at all.

Valorant's Sage artwork
Riot Games
Despite multiple nerfs, Sage is still a popular pick in Valorant

Easy Sage wall trick for accessing Ascent A site in Valorant

Reddit user u/awesumsauce13 has discovered this neat trick that will allow you to access A site quicker and easier.

The main advantage is that it saves you time. You’re bound to get onto site quickly, meaning you can plant the spike and buckle down ready for the rotation.

If you combine it with some smokes, from a Brimstone, Jett, or both, you can sneak onto site with even more stealth.

However, when you get the bomb planted, it then becomes much more difficult to hold. This is because the Sage wall is blocking easy access to the lever, giving the defending side an extra point of entry.

Ascent from Valorant
Riot Games
Ascent was the fourth map to be released on Valorant

It has its use on defense, too, if the attackers rush long and onto site. As mentioned by u/PrimaryZeal, by adjusting the angle of the wall as Sage, you can block the lever without giving away your location.

This means the attackers can’t shut the door, giving your team more time to rotate and more routes for approaching the site.

While not applicable to every situation Valorant can throw at you, this Sage wall is definitely a useful tool to have at your disposal.

League of Legends

Riot dev responds to broken League damage bug with Ravenous Hydra

Published: 28/Nov/2020 18:15

by Daniel Cleary
ravenous hydra logo in league
Riot Games

Share

League Season 11

A Riot Games developer has responded to a bizarre bug in League of Legends, which is preventing the Ravenous Hydra from working with certain champions’ abilities in-game.

Riot Games introduced plenty of changes in the 2021 preseason patch such as completely revamping the League Item Shop and items to improve the game’s experience before Season 11 kicks off.

Ravenous Hydra is one of the items that has remained in League, but it received some updated stats amid the changes. The item still provides players with lifesteal, in the form of Omnivamp, but Riot has now removed the Crescent Active and added 20 Ability Haste in its place.

However, one thing that has not changed much is the item’s passive ability Cleave, which allows basic attacks and abilities to trigger extra damage, which varies based on the distance between targets.

Urgot's splash artLeague players called for a Ravenous Hydra fix after a glitch was found with champions like Urgot.

There are some champions with abilities that had unique interactions with this item, such as Aphelios’ Severum Q, but players have now noticed a bug, which stops it from working correctly with certain champions.

The issue was raised with League dev Riot Phlox, with one Redditor explaining that champions with multi-hit abilities, like Urgots W, Renekton W, and Warwick’s Ult seem to be where the problem lies.

Riot Phlox responded to the bug, revealing that they are now aware of the unusual damage glitch with Ravenous Hydra and that it would be passed on to the League Dev team.

Comment from discussion RiotPhlox’s comment from discussion "10.25 Should be the Last Patch of 2020: Is Tahm Kench Rework Coming?".

“I’ll pass this along so we can make sure there are eyes on it, thanks!” the League dev responded, confirming they would soon be working on it.

However, he also revealed that he was unsure just when a fix might be issued for this broken damage bug, adding that they “can’t give a timeframe.”

Comment from discussion RiotPhlox’s comment from discussion "10.25 Should be the Last Patch of 2020: Is Tahm Kench Rework Coming?".

While it is unclear when the patch will arrive in League of Legends, this will still come as good news to Urgot mains, and those who play similar champs, after they were quite vocal on this issue, as it will soon allow them to have more build options in-game.