Sentinels take down 100 Thieves in hyped-up VCT Americas LCQ showdown

Sentinels defeated 100 Thieves 2-1 in the VCT Americas LCQ tournament and will continue on to try and qualify for Valorant Champions while 100 Thieves’ season is now over.

100 Thieves vs. Sentinels was the most hyped-up VCT Americas LCQ matchup and the series delivered for fans. It featured a massive comeback from 100T in the first match, and multiple co-streams from the likes of Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and Sam ‘s0m’ Oh with Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta.

The leadup to the matchup saw both teams create content looking forward to the game and multiple pros commenting on the potential outcomes. FNS, and Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, mentioned the match on social media and their live streams. Both players said 100 Thieves and Sentinels were playing for their jobs as the losing team will probably retool its roster for the 2024 season.

While the comments were said mostly in jest, both organizations have made sweeping changes to their Valorant rosters of late due to poor play. Sentinels already changed their head coach and parted ways with their original IGL during the 2023 season. 100 Thieves famously revamped its entire roster in the middle of 2022 and managed to qualify for Valorant Champions 2022 with its new squad at the time.

Sentinels took the VCT Americas LCQ series 2-1 over 100 Thieves. The squad lost the first map, Pearl, 14-12 in overtime, before recovering on Split with a 13-7. They then closed out the series in dominating fashion on Bind with another 13-7.

100 Thieves’ VCT season has now concluded, and the organization will now look to the offseason and its tournament circuit for its next Valorant event. Sentinels will advance to the double-elimination portion of the LCQ tournament and play Cloud9 next on July 17.