Sentinels go on an undefeated run at the AfreecaTV Valorant League

Sentinels swept the competition at the AfreecaTV League in Korea to bring home its first trophy in over a year.

Sentinels was once the best team in VALORANT when the scene began after winning an international and regional title. This started when the team brought former Cloud9 prodigy TenZ on a loan and later permanently in 2021.

The team opted to rebuild its roster before joining VCT Americas as one of the partnered teams. This decision likely came from Sentinel’s failure to make an international appearance in 2022.

Sentinels made one more change during the off-season by bringing in Zellsis as a substitute player. Zellsis soon became part of the main team after showing his capabilities during the show matches hosted by the organization. Now, Zellsis has helped his team win yet another international title.

Sentinels sweep Paper Rex to win AfreecaTV League

Eight teams attended the event, most of them from the VCT Pacific region, Sentinels from the Americas region, and Team Liquid from EMEA. Sentinels went 2-0 during the group stage to make it to playoffs, then beat Team Liquid 2-1 and Paper Rex 3-0 in the finals.

Zekken was the stand-out player of the grand finals, finishing the series with 53 kills and a 1.17 KD. After the finals, Zekken reflected on his recent performances.

“I just want to be better than the player I was yesterday, and am putting in the hours every day to get better,” Zekken said after the match.

Sentinels currently do not have any more upcoming matches during the off-season. However, the VCT Americas stage starts again in February with a new team and multiple international events.