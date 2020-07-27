Riot Games reveal Competitive Valorant changes for Act 2 ranks

Riot Games have announced major changes to Valorant’s Competitive mode ahead of Act 2, along with some significant rank upgrades.

In an official blog post, Riot revealed that going forward, your ninth best wins of the act along with total wins will determine your 'Act Rank.'

Advertisement

Basically, if you’re in Diamond but end up dropping down to Gold, you’ll still be listed as Diamond for you’re Act Rank — as long as you held Diamond for a minimum of nine wins.

Your Act Rank will also now be a badge on your player card while your “proven skill” will be your ninth-best ranked win of the Act.

Advertisement

What is Act Rank?

“As you play, your Act Rank fills with smaller triangles. Each triangle represents your ranked match wins (Gold, Diamond, etc.) over the course of an Act based on the rank you entered the game with,” Riot Senior Producer, Ian 'Brighteyz' Fielding, explained.

Read More: Valorant players demand better report function to stop harassment

Wins at higher levels will ultimately push out lower-ranked ones — with the border changing on the thresholds of 9, 25, 50, 75 and 100 wins.

Act 2 will also be introducing an Act Rank badge based off your top nine ranked wins.

Advertisement

What happens at the end of an Act?

Finally, Riot delved into what will happen as an Act concludes. For one, your Act Rank will be saved in your career tab along with all Act One Competitive data.

Now, players will be put back into abridged placements — needing three games to complete instead of five. These placements will reference your MMR from the prior act.

Read more: FaZe reveal former OWL pro ZachaREEE as third Valorant player

Additionally, your rank will be a “conservative placement” of where the game thinks you’re able to compete.

Advertisement

“Typically, your Match Rank will land a couple of tiers below where you ended the prior Act, but we’ll be increasing how heavily we weigh performance in your early games so you can quickly improve your matchmaking rank if you play well and win.”

Placement games will not have any impact on earning your Act Rank.

Valorant Act One is set to conclude on August 4, 2020.