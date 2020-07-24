FaZe Clan reveal former Overwatch pro ZachaREEE as third Valorant player

FaZe Clan have announced the signing of former Overwatch pro Zachary ‘ZachaREEE’ Lombardo as he becomes their third Valorant player.

As organizations have started to dip their toes into the fledging Valorant esports scene, players from different games have started to be picked up and join rosters.

The most notable of these are Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin and Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Canellas joining 100 Thieves and G2 respectively, but not to be outdone, FaZe Clan have also started assembling a roster comprised of former CS:GO and Overwatch talents.

They’ve already got their hands on Jason ‘JasonR’ Ruchelski and Corey ‘Corey’ Nigra, but they’ve now added to that with their third addition – a player who Corey knows pretty well.

That’s right, FaZe have announced that former Dallas Fuel player ZachaREEE is joining their ranks as the third player to be signed to their Valorant roster.

The former Flex DPS star called time on his Overwatch career back on June 3, issuing a lengthy Twitlonger about his time in the Overwatch League and the plans he had moving forward – including his intention to peruse opportunities in Valorant.

Though he didn’t mention playing professionally, just grinding and streaming, ZachaREEE has already appeared for FaZe in the T1 Ignition Series event back in June.

Meet the next member of our professional Valorant roster...



Welcome to FaZe Clan, @zacklombardo.



📺 Powered by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/5cjuxey6xn — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 24, 2020

Speaking to Dexerto following the move, Lombardo noted that he had talked with Team Envy about the possibility of sticking around there given that he played for their Dallas Fuel brand but once FaZe came calling, the choice was pretty much made for him.

As he is FaZe’s third signing, the North American org still has two spots to fill and it remains to be seen as to who they will be.

The team has already tried out former Fortnite pro Harrison ‘Pslam’ Chang, UK CS star Rory ‘Dephh’ Jackson, and Johnny ‘Marved’ Nguyen so, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.