Riot finally release fix for Valorant Battle Pass rewards glitch

Missing your Valorant Battle Pass rewards? Haven’t been able to unlock that new Agent? The bug that has been plaguing players since release has finally been fixed, and rewards are now being handed out retroactively.

Since the launch of Valorant, players have not been able to unlock new characters because of how they are tied to Agent contracts. These contracts were not handing out rewards, including the Agents themselves. They’ve also been missing skins, cards, and more from the Battle Pass.

The community voiced an uproar over their missing rewards, and Riot quickly jumped onto a fix. Now, after a couple of days of limbo, the issues have been sorted.

Starting from June 4, Valorant players will finally get access to the rewards in the Battle Pass and Agent contracts that they’ve already unlocked.

For KR + JP + OCE +APAC players who didn't get their battlepass + contract rewards at launch, we've rolled out a fix and you should see it in your accounts.

We'll get this out to EU, TR, MENA, RU, CIS, NA, LATAM, and South America as soon as possible in the coming days. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 5, 2020

The rollout will be staggered across all regions, with the current bug fix only applying to players in select regions.

“For Korean, Japanese, Oceanic, and APAC players who didn’t get their Battle Pass and Contract rewards at launch, we’ve rolled out a fix and you should see it in your accounts,” the devs stated. “This fix should also cover Agent unlocks.”

Players in Europe and North America might have to wait a few more hours, or even days, to see the fix on their end. However, it’ll come in due course.

“We’ll get this out to Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, CIS, NA, LATAM, and South America as soon as possible in the coming days,” Riot added. They did not, however, state whether they will be offering players compensation for the disruption.

With the Battle Pass and Agent contract rewards fixed, you should be able to progress through Valorant as per normal.

You’ll be able to unlock new Agents by activating their contracts, while all those skins you grinded out for should finally show up in your inventory.

If you are looking at speeding up your way through grinding the new content, there’s easy ways to blaze through your Battle Pass content, as well as getting all the Agents fast.