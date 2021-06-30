Pokimane slams Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2 for “imbalanced” teams: “It’s not fun”

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys slammed the Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2 tournament organizers for making the teams “imbalanced,” claiming it doesn’t make for a “very fun or fair” tournament.

Pokimane is competing in the Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2 tournament along with other streamers, including Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, Hannah ‘Bnans’ Kennedy, Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng, and immortal ranked players like Lucas ‘Mendokusaii’ Håkansson and Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An.

However, she is frustrated with how “imbalanced” the teams are, insisting that it will make for a lousy experience for streamers and viewers, and slammed the tournament organizers for letting it get past them.

“This Twitch Rivals tournament is really, really messed up and unfair and not balanced,” she said. “Every team is supposed to have two immortal players. But some teams… have three [and even] four.

“I don’t understand how this got past the Twitch Rivals team and the Riot Games team. It feels like the teams are so imbalanced that it will make for a bad streamer experience and a bad viewer experience. It makes me sad because this was pitched as a fun, casual tournament.”

Pokimane explained that the difference between some teams is uncanny, and it won’t make for a “very fun or fair tournament. She brought up a list and specifically pointed out that Team Bnans, Team itsHafu, and Team Ploo are all “stacked,” while her team and Team Yvonnie are “properly balanced.”

Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2 pits eight teams against each other for a chance to win their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

The group stages are already underway, with Team Bnans taking an early 3-0 lead in Group A. On the other side of the bracket, Team Kyedae — led by 100 Thieves’ newest pickup — are level with Team Ploo on 2-1. Pokimane’s team, “Team Sydeon,” have only beaten Quarterjade’s squad in Group B.

The tournament’s playoff series is set to wrap up on June 30.