Paper Rex’s f0rsakeN reveals he is open to NA or EU Valorant move

Paper Rex’s main duelist player Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto has told Dexerto he is open to a move to North America or Europe in the future.

Paper Rex have been one of the two breakout teams at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík thanks to their fast-paced and loose style, which often has f0rsakeN at the front of the pack.

The brother of Kevin ‘xccurate’ Susanto, who played CS:GO for TYLOO in 2018 and 2019, f0rsakeN is currently one of the top players at VCT Masters, topping the leaderboard for average combat score, Kill/Death ratio and kills per round.

His performances have led many to suggest that he could one day try his luck in a major region. Questioned about this, he told Dexerto that he would be open to a move out of the Asia-Pacific region to play in North America or Europe.

“I would consider NA or EU in the future if given the chance as it would be good exposure,” he said in a written interview.

f0rsaken is the top of the spear of Paper Rex

Paper Rex has become known in this tournament as a free-wheeling aggressive team that is not afraid to push into the faces of enemies, even when on defense.

f0rsakeN said that he is willing to adapt and change this playstyle if needed for a move abroad.

“I would probably have to change [it] slightly, depending on the region where I would play, as fitting well into the playstyle of a team is also important to win,” he said.

While he is good friends with his teammates on Paper Rex, especially Wang Jing ‘Jinggg’ Jie, f0rsakeN said that he would compete against his former teammates as he is “aiming to be the best” in the game.

In the team’s current run at VCT Masters, they have defeated North America’s and Europe’s No.1 seeds, The Guard and G2 Esports, in the lower bracket after losing to DRX in the first round of the playoffs.

Paper Rex and f0rsakeN will face ZETA DIVISION Friday, April 22, in the lower bracket finals of VCT Masters for a chance to continue competing in the international tournament.