Brother of Paper Rex star aims to go pro in Valorant after retiring from CSGO

After watching his brother make the Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2023, former CS:GO pro Kevin ‘xccurate’ Susanto has got the itch to jump back into esports again.

Paper Rex placed second at Valorant Champions 2023 after an overall great year of competition. The Asian organization won the VCT Pacific playoffs and its head coach won the league’s coach of the year award.

Some of the team’s success can be put on the shoulders of flex player Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto, who went from Duelist phenom to a Swiss army knife for the team. The FPS talent required to keep up that level of play on Agents that don’t have selfish abilities isn’t innate to f0rsakeN, however, it runs in the family.

The teenage Valorant pro is the younger brother of former CS:GO pro xccurate who is best known for competing on TYLOO and appearing at two Majors. After watching his brother compete at the highest level in Valorant, xccurate said in a post-champions grand final stream that he is itching to return to professional play.

Paper Rex’s Valorant run inspired xccurate to return to pro play

xccurate has dabbled in Valorant professionally before, playing in casual squads in open tournaments and subbing in for VCT Challengers teams at times. But, he has remained primarily a streamer for most of his post-CS:GO career.

However, in a post on his TikTok, which was pulled from his stream, he said he has decided to go pro again in the Riot Games title.

“If you ask me, honesty I missed it (being in a competitive scene). I’ve decided from my heart that I will go pro after this (Champions),” he said in a translation by Esports ID – Valorant SEA.

The former Counter-Strike player did not say which teams he would be attempting to join and said he plays the same role as his younger brother, flex.

“Don’t expect anything much, if I move to Valorant I’ll start from 0. They have started early, I’ve only played in rank, it’s much different from scrim. But I’m still optimistic, I’m sure of it,” he said.