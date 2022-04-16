Benkai Explains ICONIC Stage Entrance! | VCT Masters Interview

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Paper Rex, unfortunately, missed out on Valorant Champions, but they’ve returned to international competition at VCT: Masters Reykjavik where they’ll once again attempt to make a name for themselves and their region.

Being the first seed in SEA, Paper Rex automatically advanced to the Playoff Stage. However, after putting up a noble fight against DRX, they’ll be heading straight down to the lower bracket to face off against The Guard.

Following their close skirmish against DRX, Paper Rex IGL Benedict ‘Benkai’ Tan took to the press room to discuss the match, the experience of being back on LAN and the hilarious Viking costume he wore while doing his stage walk.

