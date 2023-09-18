Paper Rex join growing list of esports orgs with fan membership clubs

Paper Rex have announced the launch date of their own membership club, becoming the latest esports organization to create a subscription-based service to connect with fans.

The membership, which features exclusive content for fans through YouTube, will go live on September 23 and cost approximately $5 USD.

From the membership’s announcement trailer, fans should expect to get behind-the-scenes videos from tournaments, including match day comms, and more casual content featuring players and staff.

Unlike other fan memberships, like Sentinels’ Sen Society, this one does not include merchandise or exclusive access to players and is solely centered around videos produced by the Singaporean organization.

Paper Rex announces fan membership after successful 2023 VCT season

Fan memberships have begun cropping up more frequently as esports organizations look for more ways to engage with and monetize their fanbases. The industry is going through what is commonly referred to as the “esports winter” as sponsorship opportunities and investment money have dried up.

A subscription club gives organizations a monthly income from fans, and for a small operation like Paper Rex, it should be a boon to its business. Unlike Sentinels, Cloud9, and Team Liquid, PRX only has one esports team.

Paper Rex is also a relatively new esports company compared to other organizations, co-founded in 2020 by Counter-Strike legend Harley ‘dsn’ Örwall, who played for Fnatic in CS 1.6.

The organization, based in Singapore, enjoyed a successful 2023 VCT season, with its team finishing runners-up to Evil Geniuses last month at Valorant Champions 2023, in Los Angeles after placing in the top three at VCT Masters Tokyo and winning the VCT Pacific league.