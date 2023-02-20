Valorant pro sets new kill record, still loses match

Sengoku Gaming star Ilya ‘something’ Petrov has set a new record for most kills in a pro match, though it did not prevent his team from losing the series.

The Russian player racked up 136 kills on February 20 as Sengoku Gaming lost to FENNEL 3-2 in the second lower bracket round of Valorant Challengers Japan Split 1.

This is the highest number of frags that a player has posted in a competitive match covered by VLR.gg.

VLR.gg something had set the previous record at 120 frags, beating it by 16.

The previous record had also been set by something on February 19, when he amassed 120 frags in Sengoku’s 3-1 win over IGZIST in the first lower bracket round of the Challengers league.

Article continues after ad

something’s profile has risen to new heights since he started competing in Japanese tournaments at the end of 2020. He is a star player in the country’s Valorant Challengers league, which is averaging almost 70,000 viewers per match, according to Esports Charts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One of four Russian players competing in Split 1, something boasts the tournament’s highest VLR rating (1.42).

With the defeat to FENNEL, Sengoku Gaming will have to qualify for the Valorant Challengers Split 2 via the Advance Stage. The winner of Split 2 will qualify for Pacific Ascension, where promotion to the region’s international league will be on the line.