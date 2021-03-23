NRG Valorant agrees to part ways with Shanks - Dexerto

NRG and Ryan ‘Shanks’ Ngo have agreed to mutually part ways and he will no longer be fielded with the team’s Valorant roster.

Shanks is open to a new Valorant team.

NRG and Shanks worked to reverse a Twitch ban a month prior.

NRG Valorant have yet to announce his replacement.

Shanks and NRG part ways

Shanks will no longer play under the NRG Valorant banner, the club and player announced on March 23. This comes on the heels of his Twitch ban that both parties had tried to reverse for over a month.

A former CSGO pro, Shanks last repped NRG as recently as the VCT 2021 Stage 1: North America Challengers 3 event where the team ended in 5th-6th and missed qualification to Masters 1.

“Mutually agreed to part ways with NRG,” shanks said of the announcement. “I love everyone who is a part of this org and gave me the chance to play. I had fun but this just really was not the right fit for me. Going to be streamin 8 hours a day either watch party or ranked. Still open to play with the right squad.”

Today we say farewell to @Shanks_TTV who was a key member in building NRG Valorant, Thank you for everything you contributed to the #NRGFAM. We wish you all the best, see you on the server. pic.twitter.com/q5k4Ojbwow — NRG (@NRGgg) March 23, 2021

Shanks will now be streaming and looking for a new team. While NRG has Gage ‘Infinite’ Green, he hasn’t been featured in the main roster since the Challengers 2 qualifiers near the time he was rumored to be replaced after he was found being toxic in Twitch chat.