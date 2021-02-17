Logo
Valorant

NRG Valorant pro rumored to be dropped for being toxic in Twitch chat

Published: 17/Feb/2021 22:55 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 23:00

by Alan Bernal
infinite valorant nrg
Dreamhack / NRG

Share

NRG Esports

Embattled CSGO-turned-Valorant pro, Gage ‘Infinite’ Green, is once again under fire for being toxic, as roster rumors are circulating suggesting NRG will be making changes to its lineup soon.

A screenshot of Twitch chat (shown below) is circulating that shows the 22-year-old American hitting back at an Escape from Tarkov streamer who gunned him down while relishing the kill.

This lit up public outcry towards the pro player, who joined NRG on December 26 to replace Yannick ‘KOLER’ Blanchette. About 12 hours after streamer ‘OskeeGee’ reported the toxic messages, Infinite announced that he was “most likely not going to be playing in the next VCT with the team because I have to get surgery on my arm and back 2 days before the qualifier.”

NRG would’ve known about the surgery and could have moved for Infinite’s replacement before these messages were made. Dexerto has reached out to NRG for comment.

OskeeGee twitch nrg valorant infinite drop
via OskeeGee Twitter
A screencap of Infinite’s Twitch comments toward OskeeGee.

Speculation suggests that the sudden outburst could be a motivating factor for NRG to permanently remove Infinite instead of simply sitting him out due to surgery.

On Feb 17, Valorant reporter Arran ‘Halo’ Spake tweeted out that, according to his sources, NRG were looking to replace the player.

Braxton ‘Brax’ Pierce or Kevin ‘AZK’ Larviêre were initially linked as possible replacements after being released from T1, though Halo was later confirmed that they are “not under consideration.”

If that’s the case, it would be the second notable time in the player’s career that his behavior lands him in hot water. Back in 2018, Infinite was linked to possibly replace Cloud9’s Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim on a three-month trial basis for the FACEIT London Major.

However, the CSGO community was in an uproar when that news broke, citing racist comments from Infinite at the Americas Minor Championship ahead of the Major. In a since-deleted tweet, CSGO pro Ronnie ‘ryx’ Bylicki said that Infinite had directed a comment to his teammate, calling him a racial slur, for which he’s since apologized.

Outspoken UK CSGO player Owen ‘smooya’ Butterfield lamented Infinite’s latest behavior outburst: “Man, the amount of talks I’ve had with this guy about not being a fucking moron. Nothing else you can do at this point. So sad to see.”

NRG are expected to participate in the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 3 event on February 25.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 stream & schedule: Group Stage starts Feb 18

Published: 17/Feb/2021 21:40 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 21:49

by Alan Bernal
iem katawice 2021
IEM

Share

IEM Katowice

The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 tournament has finally arrived – from the Play-Ins to the Group Stage and then the Playoffs, we’ve got you covered for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.

  • Key dates: Group Stage (Feb 18-21); Playoffs (Feb 26-28)
  • Group Stage schedule set: Astralis vs mouz, FaZe vs Liquid headline Day 1
  • Play-In stage over: Complexity, MIBR, Cloud9 fail to advance

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.

With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.

IEM Katowice 2021: Stream

IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.

IEM Katowice 2021: Format

  • Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
  • Play-In: Feb 16-17
    • Double-elimination bracket
    • Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
    • Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
  • Group Stage: Feb 18-21
    • 16 teams split into two groups
    • Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
    • Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
      • Group winners start in semifinals
      • Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
      • Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
  • Playoffs: Feb 26-28
    • Single-elimination bracket

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule & Scores

Play-Ins

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 BIG 1 – 0 Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit 1 – 0 Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Gambit 1 – 0 Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Renegades 0 – 1 mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro 1 – 0 Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 NiP 1 – 0 Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 OG 1 – 0 Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid 1 – 0 MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Winner advances to groups Gambit 2 – 1 mousesports 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups Team Spirit 2 – 0 BIG 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Elimination Match Movistar Riders 0 – 2 Cloud9 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups NiP 2 – 0 Virtus.pro 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Winner advances to groups Team Liquid 2 – 1 OG 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Elimination Match Team One 1 – 2 Renegades 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Elimination Match Complexity 2 – 1 Wisla Krakow 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Elimination Match MIBR 2 – 0 Fnatic 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Winner advances to groups Cloud9 1 – 2 OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups Virtus.pro 2 – 0 Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups mousesports 2 – 1 Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Winner advances to groups BIG 2 – 0 MIBR 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 G2 Esports vs Team Spirit 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Heroic vs BIG 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Astralis vs mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1 Evil Geniuses vs Gambit 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 Vitality vs OG 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Upper Bracket R1 FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 FURIA vs NiP 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro vs NaVi 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Playoffs

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow)

Team Players
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
Team Vitality  apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa
Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz x
G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo
Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto
FURIA Esports  yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior
Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw
Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus x
Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz
BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster
Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya
Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek x

IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown

The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.

Place Team Prize ($USD)
1 $400,000
2 $180,000
3-4 $80,000
$80,000
5-6 $40,000
$40,000
7-8 $24,000
$24,000
9-12 $16,000
$16,000
$16,000
$16,000
13-16 $10,000
$10,000
$10,000
$10,000
17-20 Complexity $4,500
MIBR $4,500
Renegades $4,500
Cloud9 $4,500
21-24 Fnatic $2,500
Wisla Krakow $2,500
Team One $2,500
Movistar Riders $2,500