NRG Valorant pro rumored to be dropped for being toxic in Twitch chat

Embattled CSGO-turned-Valorant pro, Gage ‘Infinite’ Green, is once again under fire for being toxic, as roster rumors are circulating suggesting NRG will be making changes to its lineup soon.

A screenshot of Twitch chat (shown below) is circulating that shows the 22-year-old American hitting back at an Escape from Tarkov streamer who gunned him down while relishing the kill.

This lit up public outcry towards the pro player, who joined NRG on December 26 to replace Yannick ‘KOLER’ Blanchette. About 12 hours after streamer ‘OskeeGee’ reported the toxic messages, Infinite announced that he was “most likely not going to be playing in the next VCT with the team because I have to get surgery on my arm and back 2 days before the qualifier.”

NRG would’ve known about the surgery and could have moved for Infinite’s replacement before these messages were made. Dexerto has reached out to NRG for comment.

Speculation suggests that the sudden outburst could be a motivating factor for NRG to permanently remove Infinite instead of simply sitting him out due to surgery.

On Feb 17, Valorant reporter Arran ‘Halo’ Spake tweeted out that, according to his sources, NRG were looking to replace the player.

Braxton ‘Brax’ Pierce or Kevin ‘AZK’ Larviêre were initially linked as possible replacements after being released from T1, though Halo was later confirmed that they are “not under consideration.”

Update: though there is considerable interest in both players, further sources have advised that Brax and AzK are not under consideration — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) February 17, 2021

If that’s the case, it would be the second notable time in the player’s career that his behavior lands him in hot water. Back in 2018, Infinite was linked to possibly replace Cloud9’s Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim on a three-month trial basis for the FACEIT London Major.

However, the CSGO community was in an uproar when that news broke, citing racist comments from Infinite at the Americas Minor Championship ahead of the Major. In a since-deleted tweet, CSGO pro Ronnie ‘ryx’ Bylicki said that Infinite had directed a comment to his teammate, calling him a racial slur, for which he’s since apologized.

Outspoken UK CSGO player Owen ‘smooya’ Butterfield lamented Infinite’s latest behavior outburst: “Man, the amount of talks I’ve had with this guy about not being a fucking moron. Nothing else you can do at this point. So sad to see.”

NRG are expected to participate in the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 3 event on February 25.