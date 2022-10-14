NAVI reportedly paid $500,000 for FPX Valorant players and coach

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Multiple reports have said that NAVI are set to sign four players from FunPlus Phoenix’s Valorant roster, the latest of which claims that the Ukrainian organization has paid $500,000 in buyouts for the roster.

The FunPlus Phoenix roster that won VCT Masters Copenhagen has been linked with NAVI in recent weeks, and according to an October 14 story from Blix.gg the four players and coach cost around $500,000 in buyout fees.

NAVI are set to bring in Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin, Pontus ‘Zyppan’ Eek, Kyrylo ‘ANGE1’ Karasov and Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky to play for the squad, along with head coach Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren.

The FPX roster is one of the most sought-after lineups in the Valorant scene after qualifying for every major international tournament in 2022. Besides winning Masters Copenhagen, the team also placed top four at Valorant Champions 2022.

NAVI making a big splash in Valorant

Riot Games cNed playing on the Valorant Champions stage

NAVI seem to want to make a statement with its 2023 roster, with Acend’s Turkish star Mehmet ‘cNed’ İpek set to join the FPX quartet, according to Dot Esports.

The Ukrainian organization jumped into the esport in June 2021 with a group of young Eastern European players. But the team saw little success in 2021 and 2022 and could not qualify for any international tournaments.

Now locked into the EMEA partnered league, NAVI seem to be swinging for the fences with a roster that can showcase their brand at international events.