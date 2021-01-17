Logo
Movistar Riders drop Valorant pro for cheating in professional matches

Published: 17/Jan/2021 17:01

by Joe Craven
Movistar Riders logo with LVP Rising Series logo on red background
Movistar/LVP/Riot

Movistar Riders

Spanish esports organization Movistar Riders have released Rui ‘rapaztriste’ Fonseca from their professional Valorant roster for using cheats during an LVP Rising Series qualifier. 

Professional Valorant is very much still finding its feet, with a plethora of new talents joining ex-CS:GO pros in the esports world of Riot’s new FPS. 

Movistar Riders are not necessarily a household name in Valorant, yet, but are one of the many esports organizations that have joined the game’s competitive landscape. 

However, their time in Valorant esports has now been marred by a cheating controversy, which has seen them part ways with one member of their roster. 

Valorant artwork
Riot Games
Professional Valorant looks to have a bright future.

A January 17 statement from Movistar confirmed that Rui ‘rapaztriste’ Fonseca has been released with immediate effect, after being found to be using cheats in a January 16 match. 

The statement explains that, following on from a game in the LVP Rising Series, a number of the team’s players informed their manager of suspicious behavior and gameplay on the part of rapaztriste. 

Subsequently, an investigation was launched with the help of LVP and Riot Games, and Fonseca was found to be “using resources not allowed within the game to gain a competitive advantage.” In other words, using illegal cheats. 

“As a response from the club, the player is no longer part of Movistar Riders,” the statement finishes. “From here, we want to apologize to LVP and Riot for what happened and thank them for their speed and their availability to find a solution to the problem. Of course, we also want to extend our sincere apologies to all Valorant fans and tournament participants.” 

Fans were, quite understandably, frustrated with the player’s behavior, but glad to see the swift action taken by his organization. 

The remainder of the roster remains unchanged: 

  • Carlos ‘scarx’ Sanchez
  • Maks ‘kamyk’ Rychlewski
  • Mihály ‘Tishler’ Kállai
  • Michael ‘mikigoalie’ Buzek

It’s currently unclear who Movistar will look to sign to fill the vacant position left by rapaztristre.

GODSENT leak their own CS:GO roster with TACO on job listing

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:44 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 14:56

by Connor Bennett
Godsent's logo and Taco with his thumbs up
GODSENT/StarLadder

Taco

Swedish esports organization GODSENT have confirmed their new Counter-Strike roster, featuring Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo – with a job listing for someone to edit their reveal video. 

Roster and player announcements have become big business in esports, especially at the highest level.  A lot of time and effort goes into getting everything right – sometimes even weeks before the actual announcements are made.

Organizations will, at times, drop hints about what moves they’re making, especially if an insider – or even a player – manages to accidentally reveal things ahead of time.

However, this time, it wasn’t an insider or new player who dropped the ball on an announcement, but rather the organization themselves.

Taco playing for Team Liquid
Starladder
TACO had been rumored to be leading the new GODDSENT team.

The Swedish organization, which has typically had European Counter-Strike rosters, uploaded the files for their roster announcement to a job listing. They were asking for someone to edit the videos, removing the green screen behind their new players.

Front and center of the video is former SK Gaming and MiBR star TACO, who had been rumored to be leading the new GODSENT project. He’s flanked by former teammate João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos, Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto, Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer, and Bruno ‘b4rtiN’ Câmara.

Twitter user NoOne_CSGO spotted the video totally revealing the whole roster on January 16, which went under the radar before RushBMedia’s Ryan Friend boosted it.

After the hilarious ‘leak’ made the rounds on Twitter, the listing was removed from the Upwork website, and the videos were taken down.

However, GODSENT and Taco decided to have a little fun with things. “FAKE NEWS,” they tweeted, while Taco claimed “it’s not me,” in the videos.

Before it was removed, the listing asked for the work to be completed by 6PM on Monday, January 18, pointing at an announcement coming soon.

Seeing as they’ve now taken it down, and quite a decent number of CS:GO fans have seen the videos, GODSENT might move that forward and announce their new line-up sooner.

It’s either a spectacular blunder that will be talked about while the lineup is together, or a superb piece of hype-building.