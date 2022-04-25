Marved: OpTic are Best NA Team EVER! | VCT Masters Press Conference

OpTic Gaming are the champions of VCT Masters Reykjavik 2022, enacting revenge on LOUD in a convincing 3-0 sweep. With the accolades to their name, the team has gotten a surge of confidence ⁠— asserting they are the best Valorant team to ever come from NA.

Despite being edged out in the upper bracket final, OpTic Gaming found a new gear against LOUD in their VCT Masters Reykjavik grand final rematch. It was close at times, but the NA hopeful were able to close out the series convincingly with a 3-0 sweep.

The former Envy squad followed in the footsteps of Sentinels who achieved the same feat 12 months earlier. However, with their confidence surging for the rest of the year, the OpTic stars have stated they are the best Valorant team to come from NA, and they’ll prove it at Champions.

