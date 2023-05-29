Less took LOUD’s IGL role in VCT Americas final against NRG

LOUD remain the No.1 team in their region after beating NRG to the VCT Americas trophy. After the match, it was revealed that Felipe ‘Less’ Basso was the IGL during the series.

LOUD maintained their stranglehold over the Americas region by defeating NRG 3-0 in the grand final of the VCT Americas League, capping off an incredible run that saw them lose just one match in the regular season and drop a single map throughout the playoffs.

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro was named the MVP of the final thanks to some incredible rounds, including a 1v4 clutch on the final map, and a series-high 1.12 VLR rating.

After the match, the Argentinian player surprised viewers of the Portuguese-language broadcast by saying that it wasn’t him, but rather Less, calling the shots during the series.

“He was the IGL of this final,” Saadhak said. “He played much more as an IGL and we followed the calls. He is calling really well and making really good reads. We are training him for the future.”

During VCT LOCK//IN, where LOUD finished in second place, Less had already revealed that he saw himself turning into an IGL one day.

“Because my dream is to be an IGL, this experience has been very good, especially because I got to be the second caller on the team,” he said at the time.

As the winner of VCT Americas, LOUD are qualified for the next two international events, VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The Brazilian team will skip the Japanese event’s group stage and will go straight to the playoffs, along with Team Liquid, Fnatic and Paper Rex.