NRG reportedly looking to revamp Valorant roster for 2024 season

NRG is reportedly potentially overhauling its Valorant roster for the 2024 season, according to a report from WIN.GG. The squad qualified for every international event of the 2023 season but failed to bring home any trophies for the organization.

The team’s highest placement was at VCT Masters Tokyo with a top-four finish. The squad was eliminated from VCT LOCK//IN at the quarterfinal stage and bombed out of Valorant Champions 2023 in the group stage.

In VCT Americas, NRG placed second during the playoff stage, losing to LOUD in the Grand Final, after a third-place regular season campaign.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games s0m joined NRG for the 2023 season.

NRG crafted its Valorant roster in the 2022-23 offseason around the former OpTic Gaming core of Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta, Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts and Victor ‘Victor’ Wong. The organization brought on Masters Copenhagen winner Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks and one of the most popular streamers in Valorant, Sam ‘s0m’ Oh, to round out the roster.

NRG Esports could be making changes for 2024 season

According to the report, s0m, ardiis and FNS are potentially on the chopping block with Victor and crashies expect to return to the roster next season. s0m’s contract is set to expire in 2023, but FNS and ardiis have contracts going through 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ardiis and FNS could be on new teams in 2024.

With these potential changes, NRG will be on the lookout for a new IGL, along with a Jett and Controller player.

NRG was rumored to be courting LOUD’s Erick ‘aspas’ Santos for next season, whose contract is also ending in 2023.

The offseason period for Valorant is expected to start in September as teams in the partnered leagues start looking for players to improve their chances at international success in 2024.