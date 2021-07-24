Are Team Liquid holding back ScreaM?

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom is by far one of Valorant’s greatest talents. However, after falling short at Masters Iceland, and Liquid’s VCT Stage 3 struggles, does the Belgian star need to shoot higher and find a new team?

While he sits atop the leader boards not just on his team but within Europe as a whole, ScreaM hasn’t been able to fill out his Valorant trophy cabinet.

As 2021 nears its end, it begs the question: Can Liquid pull it together for ScreaM come Champions, or should the one-tap king start looking for greener pastures?

Discover More: Boaster’s big test! Have Fnatic flopped?