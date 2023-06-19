How to watch VCT Masters Tokyo showmatch: Stream, date, time, teams

Riot Games is hosting a showmatch before the VCT Masters Tokyo final to showcase the new Team Deathmatch mode. Here’s all you need to know about this match.

Excitement is building in the Valorant community for the release of Episode 7, which is bringing many new features to the game.

In addition to a new progression system and Agent 23, a new sentinel, one of the biggest changes is the addition of Team Deathmatch. Hosted by a revengeful robot, the new game mode pits two teams of five players against each other in one of three custom-made maps.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games The Valorant community will see the new Team Deathmatch mode in Sunday’s showmatch

Unlike in normal Deathmatch, abilities can be used in Team Deathmatch, adding another layer of excitement to this game mode. There will also be healing and ultimate orbs scattered around the maps to help players as they try to guide their team to victory.

The showmatch at VCT Masters Tokyo will give the Valorant community the first look at Team Deathmatch, letting players know what to expect from the new mode. Here’s all you need to know about the showmatch so you don’t miss it.

Article continues after ad

The stream for the VCT Masters Tokyo showmatch is the same as the rest of the tournament as it will be broadcast on Riot Games’ Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Riot Games, the broadcast of the grand final will start on June 25 (June 24 in NA) at 12 pm local time (8 pm PT / 11pm ET) with the showmatch, followed by the new agent reveal.

VCT Masters Tokyo showmatch: Teams and rosters

Little is known about the players who will be taking part in the showmatch other than it will feature Version1 star Melanie ‘meL’ Capone and Kei ‘SPYGEA’ Takahashi, a Japanese content creator for Fnatic who mainly plays Apex Legends and Valorant.

Article continues after ad

More details about the showmatch and the full rosters will be released in the days leading up to the final. This article will be updated as more information is announced.